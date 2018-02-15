Clonmel boxer Dean Gardiner all set for National Elite Championships semi-final

Above - Dean “Breakfast” Gardiner gets in some sparring practice with Clonmel Boxing Club coach Keith “Bobby” Galvin ahead of Friday's semi-finals of the National Elite Boxing Championships at the National Stadium in Dublin.

Clonmel super heavyweight Dean Gardiner is preparing for this weekend's semi-finals of the National Elite Boxing Championships at the National Stadium in Dublin.

He'll be in action against Patrick Nevin of St. Michael's, Dublin in the 91-plus kgs semi-final on Friday night, having beaten another Dublin fighter, Thomas Carthy from Glasnevin, in a preliminary contest last Friday.

The other semi-final will be contested by Rathkeale's Martin Keenan and Crumlin's John McDonnell and the final is scheduled for Saturday week, February 24th.

Dean, whose nickname is "Breakfast", is a two-times Irish Elite super heavyweight champion who has represented Ireland in round robin tournaments, multi nations events, European games, European championships and world championships.

He secured a silver medal when he fought for Ireland at the Tammer Elite multi-nations event in Tampere, Finland last November, and came within one win of qualifying for the Rio Olympics.