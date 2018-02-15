Clonmel Loreto girls celebrate new status as top girls football team in Munster

Classy Loreto Clonmel were deserving winners of the Munster Post Primary A schools competition for the first time in the school’s history with a thoroughly deserved 1-12 to 1-7 over Intermediate School Killorglin at Mallow.

This was a tremendous victory for the Clonmel school in their first year in the A competition.

Loreto enjoyed early dominance and led by 1-2 to 0-1 after ten minutes.

The opening score came from a Jenny Everard free followed by a goal and point from Ava Fennessy.

Killorglin came more strongly into the game and Loreto worked hard to contain the Kerry side.

Lady luck came to the rescue for Loreto with a double crossbar save as both sides missed scorable chances.

The Loreto team after the historic win.

The Killorglin goal came on twenty five minutes after a turnover of Clonmel possession.

The teams went to the break with Loreto leading by 1-5 to 1-2 thanks to points from Anna Morris, Anna Carey and Eimer Quirke.

The Clonmel side had enjoyed the greater possession but found scores hard to come by as Killorglin defended well and disposed players in possession with clinical timing.

The slight breeze had favoured the Clonmel side for the first half so it was going to be all to play for the next thirty minutes.

Captain Cora Maher with Sixth team mates - Rowena Dowling, Maeve Ryan, Aoibhin Coady, Emma Moore Kelly and Jenny Everard

The second half began with both sides trying to establish dominance but Loreto Clonmel showed greater determination and won the majority of possession. Again scores were difficult to register as some scorable frees went uncharacteristically wide.

The opening point was scored by the in-form Ava Fennessy. Jenny Everard then had a point from a recycled free kick. Ava Fennessy then landed two important frees.

Killorglin had stayed in touch with points from play and placed balls and despite a few missed goal chances closed the gap to two points with fifteen minutes to play.

Loreto lost Influential player Anna Carey to a sin bin on forty five minutes. But the team response was magnificent and all players dug deep to cover the extra spaces.

Clonmel moved ahead with further points from Kelly Ann Hogan and the last two points of the game came from the boot of Ava Fennessy.

There was great excitement at the Mallow GAA grounds when inspirational captain Cora Maher accepted the cup on behalf of this wonderful team and very proud school.

Cora thanked P.E teacher Niamh Barry and Brian White for their dedication to the team and to all in the school who have supported and encouraged Ladies football.

The significance of the win should not be underestimated. It is a huge achievement to be the best Post Primary school team in Munster considering the depth of talent and tradition in various Munster schools.

All the Loreto players can be proud of their contributions on the day.

This was a great team effort with some understandable errors given the enormity of the occasion. However there can no denying the total commitment and never say die spirit that shone through on an historic day for the school as this team wrote another glorious chapter in the proud sporting history of Clonmel Loreto.

Well done and congratulations to all involved.

Loreto Clonmel - Aoibhin Coady, Veerle Van der Wall, Maeve Ryan, Brigitia Valuntaite, Niamh Martin, Sadbh Hallinan, Orla Winston, Kelly Anne Hogan (0-1) , Cora Maher (C) ,Anna Carey (0-1), Aine Fitzgearld, Anna Morris (0-1), Jenny Everard (0-2,1f),Ava Fennessy (1-6,2f), Eimer Quirke (0-1).

Panel - Alana Quirke. Rowena Dowling, Rosin Breen ,Lorraine Dunne, Ciara Ryan, Ciara Corbett, Ciara Slattery, Caoimhe Mulcahy, Alice Ryan, Keri Tarleton, Clare Walsh, Gretta Nugent, Ailish Ryan, Emma Moore.

Loreto Clonmel now face Scoil Christ Portlaoise in the All-Ireland semi-final due to be played before March 5th.

The Loreto will also contest the Munster A junior final against Killorglin in the coming weeks.