Five changes on Tipperary hurling team for game against Wexford

The Tipperary senior hurling team to face Wexford on this Saturday evening in Round 3 of the Allianz Hurling League in Semple Stadium at 7pm, shows five changes from the side which lined out against Waterford in the previous round.

Darragh Mooney, James Barry, Michael Cahill and Barry Heffernan will all make their first start of the current campaign. The fifth change is Patrick 'Bonner' Maher who started in the opening match against Clare.

The team is

1. Daragh Mooney - Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill

2. Seán O'Brien - Newport

3. James Barry - Upperchurch-Drombane

4. Michael Cahill - Thurles Sarsfields

5. Barry Heffernan - Nenagh Éire Óg

6. Padraic Maher (captain) - Thurles Sarsfields

7. Paudie Feehan - Killenaule

8. Brendan Maher - Borris-Ileigh

9. Ronan Maher - Thurles Sarsfields

10. Seán Curran - Mullinahone

11. Noel McGrath - Loughmore-Castleiney

12. Patrick Maher - Lorrha-Dorrha

13. Michael Breen - Ballina

14. Jason Forde - Silvermines

15. John McGrath - Loughmore-Castleiney

Supporters travelling to Semple Stadium on Saturday evening should be aware that there will be no parking adjacent to the Stadium, except for those with official car passes.

Barriers will be erected and traffic will be stopped on the immediate approach roads to the Stadium.

Car Parking facilities are available at LIT Thurles (on the Nenagh Road), Thurles Greyhound Stadium (opposite the entrance to Ardáin Ui Riain), VEC Grounds (beside the entrance to Ardán Uí Riain), Parnell Street car park , Liberty Square car park, St. Patrick's College (opposite Thurles Cathedral) and Munster Hotel car park (further down from Thurles Cathedral).

Patrons are also advised that The Dome will be open from 5pm for live television and bar facilities, so the advice from the County Board is to come early, park up and relax in the comfortable hospitality of Semple Stadium.