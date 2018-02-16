Tipperary ladies footballers travel north to Tyrone for rescheduled game on Sunday

After last week’s game fell foul of the weather – and Tipperary had travelled as far as Dundalk on Saturday – Tipperary ladies footballers travel north again this weekend for the rescheduled league clash with Tyrone

It takes place at 2.00pm on Sunday at Drumragh, Clanabogan Road, Omagh.

The battle of the top two in Division 2 is a repeat of last year’s TG4 All-Ireland intermediate final.

Tyrone and Tipperary are both 2/2 so far this season and this should be a really interesting game in Drumragh.

Tipp lead the pack on scoring difference, just three points ahead of Tyrone, and the winners here will move within touching distance of a semi-final spot.

With this game called off due to weather conditions last weekend, Cavan took the chance to move into top spot – but Tyrone or Tipperary could overhaul them on Sunday.

It will be a tough test in Omagh with Tyrone seeking revenge for the All Ireland final defeat but Tipperary are in brilliant form again this year and travel in confidence.