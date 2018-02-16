Cashel player on Ireland Club rugby team for internationals against Scotland

Cashel's James Kendrick has been selected on the Ireland Club rugby panel for internationals against Scotland.

Kendrick’s selection reflects his outstanding form for the County Tipperary club in the All Ireland League Division 2A campaign.

The management team have named a 31-man squad ahead of their games against their Scottish counterparts on 23rd February in Dubarry Park, Athlone, and in Netherdale in the Scottish Borders on the 16th March.

Players from 14 different Ulster Bank League clubs across Division 1A, 1B and 2A, have been included in the squad by Head Coach Morgan Lennon and Assistant Coach Johne Murphy.

Garryowen scrum-half Neil Cronin returns for his fifth campaign with the Club side and is joined by Garryowen clubmate Jamie Gavin.

Clontarf’s Matt D’Arcy is in for his fourth stint with the side and his clubmate Michael Noone is also included.

Division 1A league leaders Lansdowne have 4 players selected, with full-back Eamonn Mills looking to win his second Club International cap, having featured last season against England Counties.

Terenure, who are currently third in Division 1A have 5 players included, all of whom will be looking to pull on the green Club International jersey for the first time.

Cork Constitution (2), Dublin University (3), St.Mary’s College (3) and Young Munster (1) are the other Division 1A sides with players involved.

From Division 1B, 7 players are drawn from Banbridge, Naas, Old Belvedere and Old Wesley.

Cashel and Greystones represent Division 2A, with a player each.

Tickets for next Friday's game are available via Buccaneers RFC and will be available on the day.

Ticket prices are Stand €12, Terrace €10, Child & Students €5. Under 16s are free when accompanied by an adult.

Ireland Club XV Squad

Harry Brennan – Lansdowne FC

Michael Cromie – Banbridge RFC

Peter Cromie – Banbridge RFC

Neil Cronin – Garryowen FC*

Matt D’Arcy – Clontarf FC*

Jack Dwan – Lansdowne FC

Paddy Finlay - Dublin University*

Jamie Gavin – Garryowen FC

Cronan Gleeson – Old Wesley RFC

Fionn Higgins – Naas RFC

Jack Keating – Greystones RFC

James Kendrick – Cashel RFC

Niall Kenneally – Cork Constitution FC

Angus Lloyd – Dublin University FC*

Dan McEvoy – Lansdowne FC

Jack McDermott – Dublin University FC

Joe McSwiney – Cork Constitution FC

Michael Melia – Terenure College RFC

Eamonn Mills – Lansdowne*

Darren Moroney - St. Mary’s College RFC

Michael Noone – Clontarf FC

Mark O’Neill – Terenure College RFC

Tom O’Reilly – St. Mary’s College RFC

Peter Osborne – Naas RFC*

Eddie Rossiter – Old Belvedere RFC*

Ciaran Ruddock - St. Mary’s College RFC

Colm Skehan – Young Munster RFC

Robbie Smyth - Terenure College RFC

Jake Swaine - Terenure College RFC

Alex Thompson - Terenure College RFC

Paulie Tolofua – Naas RFC

*Denotes Previously Capped at this Level.

Ireland Club XV Management

Head Coach - Morgan Lennon

Assistant Coach - Johne Murphy

Team Manager - Maurice Hartery

Baggage Master - David Jermyn

S & C Coach - Cathal Murtagh

Doctor - Stuart O'Flanagan

Physio - Ailbe McCormack

Ireland Club XV Fixtures

Ireland Club XV v Scotland Clubs

Friday, February 23, kick-off 7.30pm

Dubarry Park, Athone, Co.Westmeath

Scotland Clubs v Ireland Club XV

Friday, March 16, kick-off 7.30pm

Netherdale, Galashiels