Cashel hurlers lose out in thriller in Munster schools final

Cashel Comunity School...........0.19

Mitchelstown CBS ................... 2.14

Cashel Community School suffered a heartbreaking defeat when they lost out to Mitchelstown CBS by the narrowest of margins in a thrilling Munster B senior secondary schools Munster final in Clonmel today.

While Cashel scored more often than their opponents it was the two goals Mitchelstown scored that were the decisive ones which decided the destination of the Thomais MhicCholm cup.

Those two goals came at crucial stages of the game.Less than a minute had elapsed on the clock when target man James Keating drove through the Cashel defence to blast to the net.

Itwas a goal that forced Cashel to chase the game but that they continued to do with admirable spirit and desire.They fully deserved to draw level midway through the secondhalf when Colm Moloney converted a free and a minute later Eoghan Connolly, the man of the match, converted another free to give Cashel the lead for the first time in the game.

All the momentum shouldhave been with Cashel but unfortunately for them they were rocked by Mitchelstown s second goal seconds later. Stright from the puck out the ball broke to ChristyO Sullivan and from out on the sideline he lofted a high deliveryy which looked to be going over thebar but it dipped viciously into the top corner of the net.

Cashel had held the lead they fought so hard to achieve for seconds and found themselves having to chase the game again.That they did and courtesy of three without reply from Eoghan Connolly,Ross Bonnar and James Kirby they were level again with just a minute left.

Indiscipline in the Cashel defence handed Mitchelstown a free in injurytime andtheir top marksman James Keating made no mistake to edge his team in front again.

Cashel were given one opportunity to force the game to extra time but from within his own half EoghanConnolly, whose leadership was hugely influential in keeping his team within striking distance of Mitchelstown throughout the game,was unlucky to see his shot drift wide of the posts.

It was a cruel finish to the game for Cashel who showed tremendous strength of character to recover from the openngminute body blow from James Keating who scored animpressive 1.7 in the opening half.

The ability of both Keating and sweeper Mark Keane to catch everything in the air caused Cashel huge problems for the entire game.Cashel found it very difficult to deliver quality ball in to danger man Rian Quigley because of Keane's intelligent positioning and they managed to score just one point from play in the first half after seventeen minutes through Ross Bonnar.

Cashel were four adrift at the break,andit could have been more but for an excellent save from Aaron Browne from Thomas Vaughan.

Cashel improved in the second half.They picked off three without reply but Mitchelstown pulled clear again with a magnificent sideline cut from James Keating and a lovely score from Darragh Flynn.

To their credit Cashel kept plugging away and midway through the half pulled level becore Moloney gave them the lead for the first time.

Then Mitchelstowns goal swung the momentum towards the Cork side again and they just held on for victory.



Cashel-Aaron Browne,Conor O Dwyer ,John Ryan,Ben Loughman,Shane Farrell,Eoghan Connolly,Brian Og O Dwyer,James Kirby,Murragh McDermott,Tomas Skeffington,Mark Downey,LiamMcGrath,Ross Bonnar,RianQuigley,Colm Moloney.

Subs -Aaron Moloney for Liam McGrath,Adam Skeffington for Thomas Skeffington

Scorers - Eoghan Connolly 0.8,7f's,Colm Moloney 0.6f's,Ross Bonnar 0.3,Mark downey and James Kirby -0.1)

Mitchelstown - Jody finn,Kevin Noonam,Mattie Walsh O Grady,Jack Lewis,Tony Watson,Mark Keane,JohnHunter,Lorcan Finn,Oisin Brennan,Cathal Harrington,Cathail O Mahony,Christ O Sullivan,Darragh Flynn,James Keating,Tomas Vaughan.

Subs Riain Hennessy for Kevin Noonan

Scorers - James Keating 1-11,8f's1s,Christy O Sullivann 1.0,Darragh Flynnn0.2,Cathal Harrington 0.1