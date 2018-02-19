Tipperary ladies prove too strong for Tyrone to go top of the league

In very bad weather conditions at Drumragh Sarsfields GAA grounds in Omagh, Tipperary ladies defeated Tyrone 0-12 to 0-8 to go top of the Lidl National League Division 2.

Despite being down to 14 players early in the second half, when ace forward Aishling McCarthy was harshly sinbinned, Tipp stuck to the game plan and while in that ten minute spell Tyrone scored four points to go one up, it was the only time in the sixty that they led.

Tipperary opened a five point gap with points from Aishling McCarthy, Aishling Moloney, Roisin Howard and Gillian O’Brien.

After five minutes four of the six Tipp forwards were on the scoreboard.

Tyrone had a period of dominance between the 5th and 9th minutes but the Tipp defense was solid and particularly snuffed out the threat of Gemma Begley who was ably marshalled by Lorraine O’Shea who deftly blocked four scoring chances by the Tyrone forward.

In the period Tyrone were guilty of four bad wides and also dropping balls short into the capable hands of Laura Dillion in the Tipp goal. Tipp lead at half time by 0-7 to 0-3.

For the first seven minutes of the second half it was all Tyrone and they scored five unanswered points giving them a one point lead.

Eight minutes into the second half Tipp once again took control and a fisted point from Aisling Moloney brought the sides level. A minute later Lorraine hit a sweet point high over the bar from about 35 yards out to put Tipp one ahead, a lead they were never to lose.

Further points from Aoibhe O’Shea and Aishling McCarthy saw Tipp come away with a well deserved win.

Next up for the Tipp girls is another trip north when they take on Cavan at a Cavan venue next weekend

Tipperary: Laura Dillion, Siobhan Condon, Maria Curley, Emma Buckley, Brid Condon, Samantha Lambert , Lorraine O’Shea (0-1), Jennifer Grant, Niamh Lonergan, Roisin Howard (0-1, Caoimhe Condon, Aishling Moloney (0-2), Gilian O’Brien (0-3(2F), Aishling McCarthy (0-4 (2F) Shauna Quirke, Aoibhe O’Shea (0-1),Courtney Lonergan, Lauren Fitzpatrick.