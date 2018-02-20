Clonmel boxer Dean Gardiner's National Elite Final will be televised live

Dean Gardiner will be chasing his third Irish Elite super heavyweight title at the National Elite Boxing Finals this weekend.

The Liffey Crane Hire-sponsored finals at the National Stadium in Dublin will be shown live on RTE 2 television from 7.30pm on Saturday night.

Clonmel's Gardiner will be up against defending champion Martin Keenan from Rathkeale, Limerick in a repeat of last year's box-off for a place on the Irish team for the European Championships, which Gardiner won.

He beat Patrick Nevin of St. Michael's, Dublin in last weekend's semi-final having beaten another Dublin fighter, Thomas Carthy from Glasnevin, in a preliminary contest the previous weekend.

Dean, nicknamed "Breakfast", has represented Ireland in round robin tournaments, multi nations events, European games, European championships and world championships.

He secured a silver medal when he fought for Ireland at the Tammer Elite multi-nations event in Tampere, Finland last November, and came within one win of qualifying for the Rio Olympics.