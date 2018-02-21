GAA Hero Lar Corbett to feature in new programme on TG4

There is an upcoming treat in store for all Tipperary GAA fans - and sports fans everywhere - on Wednesday night next, 28th February when TG4 'Laochra Gael' will feature the career of the legendary Tipperary hurler Lar Corbett. The new hour-long programme 'Laochra Gael - Ag Tuiscint Lar Corbett' will air at 9.30 pm that evening and will be repeated on Friday, 2nd March at 11.25 pm.

Like Lar’s career itself, the programme, the first in a new series of five featuring Gaelic Games heroes, promises to be truly exciting and really memorable.

Often celebrated, sometimes demonised, seldom understood - the first episode in the new hour long series of Laochra Gael explores the immensely entertaining enigma that is Lar Corbett.

Lar is a sportsman whose career has been compared to the Tour de France - steep climbs, rapid downhills and tricky flat stages in between. But on his day there was no more astute and deadly hurler than Lar Corbett – a player who has contributed some of the greatest hurling moments to grace the modern game.

A less than dedicated youthful attitude to hurling saw him coming late to the county game. And a reputation for nonchalance haunted him throughout his hurling life – even, as this TV profile reveals, when he was scouring the country desperately seeking a solution to his long term injury problems. At one point Lar was so frustrated by his struggle with recurring injury that he would have almost welcomed a medical opinion that his career was over.

Tipperary’s all-time top scorer Lar’s finest hour came with his incredible hat trick against Kilkenny in the 2010 All Ireland final. Two years later he was battered by a hurricane of criticism for his performance against the same opposition – cruelly held responsible by sections of the media for what was obviously a collective collapse by the county in the second half of the 2012 All Ireland semifinal.

But this was typical of the highs and lows Lar experienced throughout his hurling career. And his off pitch life has been almost as helter-skelter. His dyslexia went undiagnosed as a schoolboy but he rallied to become a successful electrician – until the recession struck in 2008. By 2010 the Hurler of the Year might have been acknowledged as a sporting great, and introduced to the Queen of England a year later, but he was also a member of the long term unemployed.

However Lar was always an entrepreneur at heart and he gradually involved himself in a string of business ventures that not only enriched him financially but also broadened his horizons in many other ways. And despite his dyslexia his 2012 autobiography is a classic. Lar’s wonderful sense of fun and his skill as a raconteur are features of his book “All In My Head” and also light up this TG4 documentary.

Laochra Gael – on TG4 – every Wednesday from 28th February

The definitive GAA sports series will five GAA personalities whose dramatic, event packed stories demand the longer programme duration to do them justice. These Laochra radiate genuine star quality and are already celebrated as sporting legends. But the series reveals deeper, fresh and sometimes unexpected insights into the lives of these icons, their relationship to their sport and the world around them. While their sporting careers continue to provide the core narratives that have been essential to Laochra Gael’s popularity down the years, this new series edges the envelope well beyond the four white lines. It’s gripping personal storylines compel its viewers to travel with it towards territory unique to the GAA television landscape.

