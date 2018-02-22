First football title for Cashel Ladies

Cashel Community School have claimed their first Senior Ladies Football title having entered a team for the first time four years ago.

Both Cashel and The Ursuline had superb wins against Cork opposition in their Munster Semi Finals to reach the final.

The first 10 minutes were a tense affair, with both sides focused on not making mistakes. Kate Gayson Molloy opened the scoring for Cashel with a point against the wind but the Ursuline hit back with two points. Cashel had a spell of dominance, where they were winning the majority of the Ursuline kickouts and when the Ursuline did manage to break out, Karin Blair, who played as a sweeper, intercepted numerous balls and slowed down attacks. During this period of dominance, Sarah Delaney scored 1-2 with Emer McCarthy adding a point, to leave the score at 1-4 to 0-02 in favour of Cashel.

The Ursuline then kicked three unanswered points before Cashel won a penalty that Kate Gayson Molloy kicked over the bar to leave a goal between the sides at the break.

Cashel got the first score of the second half from Sarah Delaney, before the Ursuline hit back with a goal. Sarah Delaney added a point to the Cashel scoreboard and with just over 10 minutes to play, Cashel were ahead by two points.

Then, there were two quick turning points. Sarah Delaney scored a goal direct from a free before Cashel were awarded a penalty soon after. This time, Kate Gayson Molloy raised a green flag to give Cashel an eight point lead with little over five minutes to play. Emer McCarthy added a point for Cashel to leave nine points between the sides. The Ursuline battled to the end. They struck the bar from a free but eventually found the net, a score that their efforts deserved. However, the clock was against them as there was less than a minute to play. The final whistle blew to the relief of the Cashel supporters and history was made.