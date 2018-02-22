Plenty of prizes on offer in Kilsheelan Road Race

The Kilsheelan 10 Mile Road Race will be held at 12 noon on Sunday, March 11th.

The race will feature chip timing and there will be a total of €1,500 in prizes.

All runners will be supplied with a goody bag and reusable coffee cup.

The entry fee is €15, plus booking fee, and entries may be booked online at www.kilsheelan10mile.itsyourrace.com

Entry on the day costs €20.

Walkers are also welcome to do a one-hour route, registration for which costs €10.