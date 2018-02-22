Tiperary town side St. Michael's claim first youths silverware of the season

The first silverware of the Youths season was decided at the weekend with the Division 1 title being retained by St Michael’s when they defeated old rivals Clonmel Town to clinch their second title in two years.

This is especially rewarding for their coaches as prior to winning last year’s title, the Saints had gone a year with no team in the Youths league, a sad state of affairs for a club that were doing so well at Junior level.

The work put in however has paid off and captain DJ Cremmins was presented with the Cup in Clonmel after a two goal win for the Tipperary town side.

The St. Michael's team with the cup after clinching the league title.

In Division 2A Cashel Town picked up their second win of the youths campaign to finally get off the bottom of the league with a two goal win over Burncourt which badly dents their chances of league success at the end of the year, especially given that league leaders St Nicholas added another three points with a four goal to two win at home to Bansha Celtic.

In Division 2B there was only one game when Clerihan travelling to Mullinahone, against whom they had suffered a big loss earlier in the year. However the Clerihan team turned it around at the weekend and finished the game winners by 5-0.

On Sunday there was one extra Youths game when Clonmel Celtic travelled the short distance to Dungarvan in the fifth round of the Munster Youths Cup. They gave a fine account of themselves and were level at one apiece at the end of the game. However the home side were the more precise from the penalty spot and won the shootout on a four goal to three scoreline.