All the medal winners at Tipperary Community Games swimming finals

Tipperary Community Games swimming finals in Thurles Pool attracted almost 200 entries. There was a wide spread of medals involving a lot of newcomers in addition to the long established areas.

Powerstown Lisronagh won the Eimear Hayes Perpetual Cup for the best overall area enjoying success in several events.

Michael Buckley now in his final year won his 8th Gold county medal in u16 backstroke event his siblings Marguerite and Tadgh also won gold keeping up the family tradition.

Jenna Hayes and her younger brother, Toby both won gold to the delight of their parents.

Killian Whelan always a force to be reckoned with was very impressive in u12 boys breaststroke as indeed was Wiktoria Lisiak, Cashel Rosegreen in the u14 girls event and Patrick Colville in u14 boys freestyle.

Isobel Maher, Fethard returned to her winning ways in U14 backstroke and Denis Moskalenko, St Mary’s another regular contender won the u16 boys butterfly. Spectators were treated to some excellent performances.

Members of Powerstown-Lisronagh with the Eimear Hayes Cup for the best overall area at the finals.

The winner of each event now look forward to representing Tipperary at the Aldi Community Games National Finals in University of Limerick next May.

Results as follows:-

FREESTYLE

U8 Girls 1. Lauren Duggan, Nenagh, Bria Ni Chomhanach, Mullinahone, 3 Anna Gleeson, Templederry/

U8 Boys 1. Toby Hayes, Powerstown Lisronagh, Patrick O’Callaghan, Clogheen.

U10 Girls 1. Kate O’Donnell, Ballylooby, Lou Matthia, New Inn, Lily Allen, Newport.

U10 Boys 1. Tom Kirby, Portroe, 2 Luke McIntyre, Newport 3 Ivan Mouchan, Cashel Rosegreen.

U12 Girls 1. Kayla Whelan, Ballylooby, Eibhlis Bartley, Kilsheelan Kilcash, Rachel Quigley, Silvermines.

U12 Boys 1Stephen Gleeson, Templederry, 2 Mark O’Meara, Fethard Killlusty 3 Oisin O’Driscoll, Portroe.

U14 Girls 1 Marguerite Buckley, Powerstown Lisronagh, 2 Ella Hayde, 3 Clare Matthia

U14 Boys 1 Patrick Colville, Cashel Rosegreen, 2 Enda Wickham,Holycross 3 Evan Morris.Holycross.

U16 Girls 1 Hannah Austin Cloughjordan, 2 Abigail Quinlivan, Clooughjordan, 3 Roisin Hickey, Silvermines.

U16 Boys 1 Michael Scully, Thurles, 2 Brendan Quinn, Ballinahinch Killoscully, 3 Conor Kirby, Portoe.

BREASTSTROKE

U12 Girls 1 Jenna Hayes, Powerstown Lisronagh, 2 Anna O’Callaghan, Clogheen, 3 Maud Dooley, Silvermines

U12 Boys 1 Killian Whelan, Powerstown Lisronagh, 2 Robert Duggan.Nenagh.

U14 Girls 1. Wiktoria Lisiak, Cashel Rosegreen, 2 Ali O’Donnell, Ballylooby, 3 Kate Ryan, Ballinahinch, Killoscully.

U14 Boys. 1. Jack Fitzgerald, Newport 2. Tadgh Quinn, Powerstown Lisronagh, 3 Matthew O’Ceallaigh, St Oliver’s.

BACKSTROKE

U10 Girls 1. Kiera Davitt, Tipperary Town, 2 Emma Day, Thurles, 3 Sarah Bartley, Kilsheelan Kilcash.

U10 Boys 1 Max O’Reilly, Kilsheelan Kilcash, 2 Hank Baxter, Newport, 3 Oilleog O’Driscoll, Portroe.

U12 Girls 1 Lily O’Reilly, 2 Leah Murphy, 3 Orla Maher.

U12 boys 1 Tadgh Buckley, Powerstown Lisronagh, 2 Conor Hayes, New Inn

U14 Girls 1 Isobel Maher, Fethard Killusty, 2 Lara O’Brien, Powerstown Lisronagh, 3 Libby Smith, Carrick On Suir.

U14 Boys 1 Eoin Stakelum, Thurles.

U16 Girls 1 Aislinn Callery, 2 Megan Hurley, 3 Sinead McAteer.

U16 Boys. 1 Michael Buckley, Powerstown Lisronagh, 2 James Casey, Thurles, 3 Kiril Cariov, Cashel Rosegreen.

BUTTERFLY

U14 Girls 1 Sophie Harris, Thurles, 2 Carri Ann Ryan, Cashel Rosegreen, 3 Orla Redfern, Tipperary Town.

U14 Boys 1 Donal Quinn, Powerstown Lisronagh, 2 Rhys Toomey, Tipperary Town, 3 Colm Power, Tipperary Town.

U16 Girls 1 Ava Collins, Powerstown Lisronagh, 2 Caoimhe Walsh, Kilsheelan Kilcash, 3 Kate O’Neill, Cashel Rosegreen.

U16 Boys 1 Denis Moskalenko, St Mary’s, Clonmel, 2 Denis Kilmonov, Tipperary Town.

RELAYS

U13 Girls 1 Powerstown Lisronagh, Eavann Duffy, Jenna Hayes, Marguerite Buckley, Lara O'Brien, Rachel Buckley

2 Kilsheelan Kilcash, Isobel O’Donnell, Lily O’Reilly, Alice Everard, Eibhlis Bartley

3 Ballylooby

U13 Boys 1 Powerstown Lisronagh, Tadhg Quinn, Tadhg Buckley, Killian Whelan and Fergus McLaughlin

2 Holycross, 3 New Inn.

U16 Girls 1 Powerstown Lisronagh:- Ava Collins, Muireann Duffy, Isabel Hurley, Megan Hurley, Subs Siobhan Whelan.& Lauren Hurley

2. Cashel Rosegreen. Evelyn Gayson Molloy, Wiltoria Lisiak, Lucy Murphy, Evie O’Carroll, Kate O’Neil, Anna Ryan.

U16 Boys Thurles.

