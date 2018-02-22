Steven O'Brien returns from injury in Tipperary football team to face Meath

Tipperary football manager Liam Kearns has made one change to his side which started against Clare in their last outing, as Tipperary welcome Meath to Semple Stadium this Saturday evening next, February 24th at 7pm for their Allianz Football League Division 2 Round 4 fixture.

Steven O'Brien returns from injury and resumes his place in midfield, while Liam Boland moves into the half-forward line.

The team is

1. Evan Comerford - Kilsheelan-Kilcash

2. Shane O'Connell - Golden-Kilfeacle

3. John Meagher - Loughmore-Castleiney

4. Alan Campbell - Moyle Rovers

5. Bill Maher - Kilsheelan-Kilcash

6. Robbie Kiely (Captain) - Carbery Rangers

7. Jimmy Feehan - Killenaule

8. Liam Casey - Cahir

9. Steven O'Brien - Ballina

10. Liam Boland - Moyle Rovers

11. Josh Keane - Golden-Kilfeacle

12. Brian Fox - Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill

13. Conor Sweeney - Ballyporeen

14. Michael Quinlivan - Clonmel Commercials

15. Liam McGrath - Loughmore-Castleiney

Substitutes -

16. Ciarán Kenrick - Moyle Rovers

17. Kevin Fahey - Clonmel Commercials

18. Kevin O'Halloran - Portroe

19. George Hannigan - Shannon Rovers

20. Paddy Codd - Killenaule

21. Colm O’Shaughnessy - Ardfinnan

22. Luke Boland - Moyle Rovers

23. Ian Fahey - Clonmel Commercials

24. Liam Treacy - Loughmore-Castleiney

25. Seán Carey - Moyle Rovers

26. Stephen Murray - Burgess