Steven O'Brien returns from injury in Tipperary football team to face Meath
Steven O'Brien has been named at midfield in the Tipperary football team that plays Meath in Thurles this Saturday evening
Tipperary football manager Liam Kearns has made one change to his side which started against Clare in their last outing, as Tipperary welcome Meath to Semple Stadium this Saturday evening next, February 24th at 7pm for their Allianz Football League Division 2 Round 4 fixture.
Steven O'Brien returns from injury and resumes his place in midfield, while Liam Boland moves into the half-forward line.
The team is
1. Evan Comerford - Kilsheelan-Kilcash
2. Shane O'Connell - Golden-Kilfeacle
3. John Meagher - Loughmore-Castleiney
4. Alan Campbell - Moyle Rovers
5. Bill Maher - Kilsheelan-Kilcash
6. Robbie Kiely (Captain) - Carbery Rangers
7. Jimmy Feehan - Killenaule
8. Liam Casey - Cahir
9. Steven O'Brien - Ballina
10. Liam Boland - Moyle Rovers
11. Josh Keane - Golden-Kilfeacle
12. Brian Fox - Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill
13. Conor Sweeney - Ballyporeen
14. Michael Quinlivan - Clonmel Commercials
15. Liam McGrath - Loughmore-Castleiney
Substitutes -
16. Ciarán Kenrick - Moyle Rovers
17. Kevin Fahey - Clonmel Commercials
18. Kevin O'Halloran - Portroe
19. George Hannigan - Shannon Rovers
20. Paddy Codd - Killenaule
21. Colm O’Shaughnessy - Ardfinnan
22. Luke Boland - Moyle Rovers
23. Ian Fahey - Clonmel Commercials
24. Liam Treacy - Loughmore-Castleiney
25. Seán Carey - Moyle Rovers
26. Stephen Murray - Burgess
