Clonmel boxers return from Tramore with fifteen county titles

Above - Clonmel's Dean Gardiner takes on Martin Keenan from Rathkeale, Limerick in the National Elite super heavyweight boxing final at the National Stadium this Saturday night. The finals will be televised live on RTE 2 and Dean's fight is expected to take place between 8-8.15pm.

Clonmel Boxing Club received the Best Overall Club award at the Tipperary/Waterford county championships held in Tramore.

The Clonmel boxers won the most amount of county titles, with some memorable performances in the ring over two weekends to take home the Bon Duggan cup after an absence of a few years.

The club had previously won the best club award for 16 consecutive years, and were delighted to get their hands back on the trophy.

Twenty Clonmel boxers entered the championships, with fifteen claiming county titles. Nathan O' Connor took home his first title in his first competitive year with a solid performance against Dylan Rovutsky, St.Nicholas.

John Paul Reilly claimed his first title after two commanding displays against Cian Finn, St. Nicholas in the semi final and Denis Ryan, Tipp Town in the final.

Above - Clonmel boxers, who won fifteen county titles at the Tipperary/Waterford county championships in Tramore, pictured with their coaches.

Two Clonmel boxers battled it out against each other in another final, with Brian Keane edging out Michael Keyes by the narrowest of margins. Raymond Joyce had a tough contest against Bernie Cleary, Dungarvan but the Clonmel boxer produced the cleaner scores over the three rounds to take the title.

Conor O'Donovan showed his class against John Reilly, Nenagh to claim another county title. Jerome Lonergan/Gartland looked very sharp against a game opponent in Jordan Moore, Tipp Town with the decision going the Clonmel boxer's way.

Clubmates Daniel Jones and Luke Boland faced each other in the 75 kgs final, and after three action-packed rounds Boland had his hand raised in victory.

Courtney Joyce showed the form that made her an Irish champion last year in her county final against a very durable Tara Crowe, Tipp Town. Courtney was made to work hard over the three rounds but she took a unanimous decision on all three judges' scorecards.

Other Clonmel boxers who won county titles were Leah O'Gorman, James Fogarty, Ellie Mai Gartland, Rachel Connolly, Michael O'Driscoll, Filip Radzikowski and Kevin Reilly.

Those who were unlucky to lose out were Brogan Hackett, Kevin Burke and Anthony John Sweeney. All these boxers are looking forward to the Munster championships, which take place over the coming weeks.