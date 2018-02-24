Tipp take massive step to securing Division 2 status with win over Meath

National Football League Division 2 (Round 4)

TIPPERARY 2-15 :: 1-10 MEATH

Tipperary senior footballers took a massive step towards at least guaranteeing their status in Division 2 for next season with a eight points victory over Meath at Semple Stadium, Thurles, this evening (Saturday).

In a hugely improved performance from the Clare game in Ennis a fortnight ago, Tipp were never led over the 70 minutes and were well worth their victory in a game Tipp manager Liam Kearns described as “a four-pointer” afterwards.

The win nicely sets up Tipperary for the visit to Thurles next Sunday of a pointless Louth team, and should ‘The Premier’ manage to prevail again, Division 2 status will be guaranteed for 2019. After the Louth game, Tipperary could then look forward to their final two outings of this year’s league campaign, away to Down and away to Cavan, without any real pressure on their shoulders. Thereafter who knows; remember they secured promotion to Division 2 last season with an away win against Armagh.

There was plenty to admire about tonight’s win over ‘The Royals’ with Tipp seizing control in the second quarter and never looking back after that. Level at 0-4 apiece after 15 minutes, Tipperary kicked on with four unanswered points and were heading to the break at 0-8 to 0-5 when they got a massive psychological boost right on the stroke of half-time. A move out of defence down the old stand side saw Josh Keane feed Conor Sweeney whose long punt into the goal area was won by Michael Quinlivan who, once again, superbly finished to the Killinan end goal.

Michael Quinlivan hit another superb goal for Tipperary tonight against Meath, his third in four games in Division 2 for the former All-Star footballer.

The three-pointer sent Liam Kearn’s side in at the break 1-8 to 0-5 ahead and in a commanding position to drive on for a very important victory.

Three weeks ago Tipperary let a seven points lead against Roscommon slip and similar thoughts must have rushed through the minds of the management team after Meath rattled off three points inside three minutes of the restart. Worrying two of those points came with Meath dominating Evan Comerford’s kick-outs and swiftly returning for white flags.

The game-changing score which swung the pendulum back in Tipp’s favour was their first score of the second period, a goal 10 minutes in. A move started by the influential Steven O’Brien was carried on by Bill Maher and in a one-two with Michael Quinlivan, Maher got in around the corner back to place a low ball beyond the reach of keeper Andrew Colgan. That green flag in an instant restored Tipp’s six points half-time advantage, but more significantly it settled frayed nerves and Tipp never looked like losing thereafter.

Tipp, with a further three points from Conor Sweeney (2F) and a point from Steven O’Brien, were nine points up before Meath hit back with a goal of their own in the 62nd minute from midfielder Bryan Menton. However, unlike in the the game against ‘The Rossies’, Tipp never allowed Andy McEntee’s side build further momentum and quickly closed out the win in a reassuring manner.

If Liam Kearns had described the performance in Clare as the worst he had seen from a Tipp side who were unrecognisable from their decent performance against Roscommon the previous Sunday; on the flip side this showing tonight was positively unrecognisable from the Ennis draw. The mid-point game in the seven-game league campaign, a promotion push or a relegation fight depended on the outcome. Tipp can propel themselves into the top-of-the-table mix with a win against the ‘Wee County’ next Sunday.

In defence Alan Campbell, Bill Maher, captain Robbie Kiely and John Meagher (a huge addition since his return from injuries) kept Meath at bay time and time again. It seemed every time Meath broke a line, another line was waiting to be breached again. It was stamina sapping and somewhat demoralising for a Meath side who now find themselves whose next encounter is against Cork.

Liam Casey and Steven O’Brien put in big games in the middle of the park with both adding a point apiece. As ever Brian Fox’s contribution, especially in a sweeper role was immense while Josh Keane got through an amount of possession also. Conor Sweeney put in another profitable performance ending the game with nine points (5F) and Michael Quinlivan scored yet another superb goal, his third of the campaign to date (Cork, Roscommon, Meath) while Liam McGrath ran himself into the ground in what was a very workmanlike performance by all 19 players used.

TIPPERARY

Evan Comerford (Kilsheelan-Kilcash), Alan Campbell (Moyle Rovers), John Meagher (Loughmore-Castleiney), Shane O'Connell (Golden-Kilfeacle), Kevin Fahey (Clonmel Commercials), Robbie Kiely (Carbery Rangers, Cork, captain), Jimmy Feehan (Killenaule), Liam Casey (Cahir, 0-1), Steven O'Brien (Ballina, 0-1), Bill Maher (Kilsheelan-Kilcash, 1-0), Josh Keane (Golden-Kilfeacle, 0-1), Brian Fox (Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill), Conor Sweeney (Ballyporeen, 0-9, 0-5 frees), Michael Quinlivan (Clonmel Commercials, 1-1), Liam McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney, 0-1).

Subs: (HT) Paddy Codd (Killenaule) for Shane O’Connell, (61 minutes, inj) Liam Boland (Moyle Rovers) for Kevin Fahey, (67 inj) George Hannigan (Shannon Rovers) for Liam Casey, (70) Seán Carey (Moyle Rovers, 0-1) for Liam McGrath.

MEATH

Andrew Colgan, Séamus Lavin, Conor McGill, Dónal Keogan, Shane McEntee, Mickey Burke, Daniel O’Neill, Bryan Menton (1-0), Harry Rooney, James McEntee (0-2), Graham Reilly (0-1), Eamon Wallace, Seán Tobin (0-1), Pádraig McKeever (0-5, 0-5 frees), Cillian O’Sullivan.

Subs: (28th) Brian Power for Daniel O’Neill, (34 minutes) Bryan McMahon for Seán Tobin, (52) Dónal Lenihan for Cillian O’Sullivan, (58) Adam Flanagan for Harry Rooney, (58) Thomas O’Reilly (0-1) for Pádraig McKeever, (68) Brian Conlon for Shane McEntee (68)

Referee: Niall Cullen (Fermanagh).