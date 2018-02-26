Tipperary ladies top of the league following super win in Cavan

Tipperary make the long journey north for the third time in the Lidl Ladies football league campaign and returned home with their fourth victory on the trot beating Cavan by three points, 1-13 to 3-4.

Hard working mid fielder Orla O’Dwyer opened the scoring for Tipp with a fine point which was quickly followed by a second from the boot of Aisling Moloney.

On the eighth minute Cavan were awarded a penalty and centre forward Ashling Doonon found the top corner of the net.

From the kick out Cavan picked up the ball on the twenty metre line and Aishling Sheridan gave Lauren Fitzpatrick in the Tipp goal no chance. So with nine minutes gone the home side were ahead 2-0 to 0-2.

Tipp rattled off points from the Cahir trio of with two points from Doonan. Aishling McCarthy reduced the deficit to two with a point from a very difficult angle with eighteen minutes gone in the first half.

Both defences were on top for the next five minutes when a quick ball worked out of the Tipp defence by Jennifer Grant to Brid Condon who ran at the Cavan defence, sprayed the ball wide to the wing to Aishling McCarthy who rounded her three markers and dropped a high ball in over Holly Lynch in the Cavan goal leaving the half time scores Tipp 1-6 Cavan 2-2.

Tipperary dominated the second half and kept Cavan scoreless until the 24th minute of the half when a lapse in concentration allowed Ciara Finnegan in for Cavan’s third goal and make it a three point game.

Amy Rooney and Catriona Smith each pointed before Gillian O’Brien popped one over to put two between the teams.

After some great work by Sarah Everard and fine interplay, Aishling McCarthy got her hands on the ball and put it high over the bar to put three between the sides and ensure the two points for the Premier girls and four wins out of four in Division 2.

While the scores came from the boot of McCarthy this was an all-round team performance with the defence solid at the back and not giving away scoreable frees and then the forwards up front taking the opportunities afforded them. The link up play and the work rate of the Condon sisters Brid and Siobhan with the experience of Jennifer Grant and Samantha Lambert at the back was the platform for this win.

The engine in the middle of the field that is Orla O’Dwyer and her ability to deftly dispossess her opponent is an invaluable skill and the potency of the attack bodes well for future games.

Next up for Tipp is Waterford next weekend – they are second on the table behind Tipp with 9 points after four games winning 3 and losing 1

Tipp: Lauren Fitzpatrick, Ballymacarbry; Siobhan Condon, Aherlow; Maria Curly, Templemore; Emma Buckley, Cahir; Brid Condon, Aherlow; Samantha Lambert (C), Ardfinnan; Laura Dillon, Ardfinnan; Lorraine O’Shea, Mullinahone; Orla O’Dwyer (0-1), Boherlanhan; Gillian O’Brien (0-1), Moyle Rovers; Jennifer Grant, Brian Borus; Niamh Lonergan, Moyle Rovers; Roisin Howard (0-2). Cahir; Aisling Moloney (0-4), Cahir; Aishling McCarthy, (1-5 1F) Cahir.

Subs Shauna Quirke, Cappawhite for Niamh Lonergan, Sarah Everard, Moyle Rovers for Orla O’Dywer Aoibhe O’Shea, Mullinahone for Laura Dillon