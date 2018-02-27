Clonmel boxer Michael O'Reilly banned for four years for anti-doping violation

Clonmel boxer Michael O'Reilly has been banned for four-years for an anti-doping violation in advance of the Rio Olympics.

The Irish Sport Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel found that the Clonmel fighter "had not discharged the burden of proving that his admitted anti-doping rule violation was not intentional."

The ban is back-dated to the date of the failed test on 11 July 2016, meaning that O'Reilly will be eligible to box from 11 July 2020.

O'Reilly had been part of the Irish boxing team for the 2016 Olympic Games but tested positive for the banned substance methandienone on 4 August.

He was provisionally suspended for four years the following day.

It is understood that O'Reilly may consider appealing the ban.