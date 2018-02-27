Clonmel's Dean Gardiner wins third Irish Elite super heavyweight boxing title in style

Clonmel's Dean 'Breakfast' Gardiner won his third Irish Elite super heavyweight title at the Liffey Crane Hire National Elite Boxing Finals last Saturday night.

The Clonmel boxer was one of sixteen champions crowned at the National Stadium in Dublin when he had a unanimous decision against defending champion Martin Keenan from Rathkeale, Co. Limerick.

The fight was a repeat of last year's box-off for a place on the Irish team for the European Championships, which Gardiner also won.

He beat Patrick Nevin of St. Michael's, Dublin in the semi-final the previous weekend, having beaten another Dublin fighter, Thomas Carthy from Glasnevin, in a preliminary contest.

Dean has represented Ireland in round robin tournaments, multi nations events, European games, European championships and World championships.

He secured a silver medal when he fought for Ireland at the Tammer Elite multi-nations event in Tampere, Finland last November, and came within one win of qualifying for the Rio Olympics two years ago.