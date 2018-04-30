Clonoulty Rossmore go top of West Tipperary hurling roll of honour with 19th title

Clonoulty/Rossmore claimed a record nineteenth Tipperary Co-Op West Senior Hurling Championship title when they overcame the challenge of Eire Og Annacarty Donohill on Sunday in Cappawhite, 0-20 to 1-15.

For the first time since 1995 the Gaels of West Tipperary travelled to Cappawhite for a West Senior Hurling Final. On that occasion Cashel King Cormacs claimed their eighteenth title remaining on top of the roll of honour until today in Cappawhite as Clonoulty/Rossmore took over at the top.

With little form to go on it was hard to pick the winner from the outset. It would though end up being a fairly even game with Timmy Hammersley having a huge impact on the final outcome, finishing with a final tally of 0-10.

Hammersley got the opening point of the game from play in the second minute but it was Eire Og who seemed hungrier in the early exchanges. Ronan O’Brien levelled proceedings before Seanie Ryan found a way around the Clonoulty/Rossmore defence to send the sliotar to the net. Ryan soon added two points from play and a free as Eire Og opened up a five point advantage after ten minutes. The Clonoulty forwards were struggling to get a foothold on the game, while Tom Fox was clearing a lot of ball appearing all over the defence.

The winning Clonoulty-Rossmore team.

Eire Og were sending in high balls on top of their full forward line but were failing to add to their dominance. The teams swapped points as Timmy Hammersley added another from play while Seanie Ryan responded with another free. At this stage Timmy Hammersley had come out to operate around the half forward line and he pointed another free. Donal O’Dwyer responded with another point from play for Eire Og.

The tit for tat nature of scores continued as Michael Ryan W and Seanie Ryan swapped points. Eire Og leading by five points with ten minutes of the half to play. Clonoulty/Rossmore came more into the game but added just three points from Dillon Quirke, Timmy Hammersley (free) and John O’Neill with his first of the game. Donal O’Dwyer getting the sole Eire Og point in this period. Clonoulty/Rossmore could have been further ahead but their radar was off. In injury time Sean Maher found his way in on goal but failed to get his effort past Darragh Mooney. Eire Og ahead at the break 1-7 to 0-7.

Clonoulty/Rossmore were level within four minutes of the restart. Timmy Hammersley hitting three points – two from frees to tie up the game for the first time since the opening minutes. Darragh Mooney pointed from a long range free and this was quickly followed by a Brian Fox point from play.

Eire Og’s lead was short lived. Fiachra O’Keeffe and John O’Neill pointed within a minute to tie up the game for a third time. They were level for a fourth time when Seanie Ryan and Conor Hammersley swapped points. The turning point of the game came in the final quarter. During a five minute spell Clonoulty/Rossmore outscored their opponents 0-4 o 0-1. Fiachra O’Keeffe, Cathal Bourke, Timmy Hammersley and John O’Keeffe all pointing from play while Darragh Mooney pointed another long range free for Eire Og.

Darragh Mooney and Timmy Hammersley swapped points as the gap stayed at three points with three to play. Eire Og got it down to one in injury time with a point from substitute Aidan Griffin and another Darragh Mooney free. They tried for the equaliser but just failed to get proper possession and Clonoulty/Rossmore broke down the field with John O’Neill pointing.

Clonoulty/Rossmore will be happy to claim a nineteenth title. Timmy Hammersley scored half their tally, but they did add fourteen points from play.

Eire Og Annacarty Donohill had their chances but as the game went on they relied a lot more on placed balls with nine points of their final tally being accounted here.

Clonoulty/Rossmore took a while to get going but were best served by Timmy Hammersley and Fiachra O’Keeffe in attack. Michael Ryan W worked hard in midfield while John O’Keeffe was solid. James Ryan Con switched to Seanie Ryan and he curbed the latter’s effect on the game.

Eire Og Annacarty Donohill were best served by Tom Fox who had a very solid game. Brian Fox tried hard as ever as did Conor O’Brien. Dinny Crosse got on a lot of ball in the first half while Seanie Ryan finished their top scorer with 1-6. Darragh Mooney had another solid game and his contribution from frees was huge.

Clonoulty/Rossmore: Declan O Dwyer, Joey O Keeffe, Ronan Heffernan, James Ryan(Con), Ciaran Quirke, John O Keeffe (0-1), Enda Heffernan, Conor Hammersley (0-1), Michael Ryan(W) (0-1), John O Neill (0-3), Dillon Quirke (0-1), Sean Maher, Cathal Bourke (0-1), Timmy Hammersley (0-10, (0-6f)), Fiachra O Keeffe (0-2)

Sub Used: Padraig White

Eire Og Annacarty Donohill: Darragh Mooney (0-4f), Michael Bradshaw, Eoin Bradshaw, Diarmaid Ryan, Stephen O Brien, Paidi O Dwyer, Tom Fox, Ronan O Brien (0-1), Brian Fox (0-1), Conor O Brien, Dinny Crosse, Donal O Dwyer (0-2), Seanie Ryan (1-6, (0-4f)), Eoin Kennedy, Kevin Fox

Sub Used: Aidan Griffin (0-1)