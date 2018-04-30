Nominations announced for South Tipperary GAA Player of the Year awards

The Clubs of South Tipperary have nominated their preferences in both hurling and football, for the 36th Annual South Tipperary GAA Awards.

On the night, The South Tipperary GAA Board will honour the stars of last year’s Championships and induct two more players from yesteryear into its Hall of Fame. The ceremony takes place on Friday 11th May, at the South Tipperary GAA Centre on Clonmel’s Western Road, commencing at 8:30pm. Tickets are priced at €10 are available from all clubs in the division, in what promises to be a very enjoyable occasion. Lig dúinn beo trí ár laochra!

Nominations Short-List:

Player of the Past Football:

Michael ‘Babs’ Keating (Ardfinnan), Pete Savage (Ardfinnan), Timmy Ryan (Commercials), Paudie Blythe (Father Sheehys), Denis Burke (Fethard), Davy Fitzgerald (Fethard), Sean Connolly (Fethard), Richie O’Gorman (Kilsheelan-Kilcash), Anthony Cahill (Moyle Rovers), Lance Vaughan (Mullinahone), Pat Burke (St. Patricks).

Player of the Past Hurling:

Jerry Tarrant (Cahir), Maurice Grace (Carrick Swan), Tom Waters (Carrick Swan), Johnny Hanly (Killenaule), Sean Walsh (Killenaule), John McNamara (Marlfied), Michael Nugent (Newcastle), Eddie Maher (Skeheenarinky).

Senior Footballer of the Year 2017:

Conor Sweeney (Ballyporeen), Jack Kennedy (Commercials), Donal Lynch (Commercials), Michael Quinlivan (Commercials), Bill Maher (Kilsheelan-Kilcash), Paddy Codd (Killenaule), Jimmy Feehan (Killenaule), Alan Campbell (Moyle Rovers), Luke Boland (Moyle Rovers), David McGrath (Moyle Rovers).

Senior Hurler of the Year 2017:

Ian Ivors (Ballingarry), Kevin Lanigan (Carrick Swan), Stephen Hahessy (Carrick Swan), Colin Waters (Carrick Swan), Joe O’Dwyer (Killenaule), John O’Dwyer (Killenaule), Sean Curran (Mullinahone), Eoin Fennelly (Mullinahone).

Young Footballer of the Year 2017:

Conor Cashman (Cahir), Stephan Grogan (Cahir), Jamie Holloway (Carrick Swan), Conal Kennedy (Commercials), Ryan Lambe (Commercials), Jack Dolan (Fethard), Jack Harney (Moyle Rovers), Rian Quigley (Moyle Rovers), Conor Whelan (Mullinahone).

Young Hurler of the Year 2017:

Tommy McDonagh (Cahir), Dean Kiely (Carrick Swan), Conor Harrington (Fethard), Ben Owens (Moyle Rovers), Michael O’Shea (Mullinahone), Joe Gunne (St. Marys), Sean Kennedy (St. Marys).

Intermediate/Junior Footballer of the Year 2017:

Adrian Cleere (Ballingarry), Dickie Norton (Ballingarry), Dylan Walsh (Ballingarry), Barry Cooney (Ballylooby- Castlegrace), Willie O’Dwyer (Carrick Davins), Johnny Cagney, (Clonmel Og), Sean Flynn (Father Sheehys), Paul Horan (St. Patricks).

Intermediate/Junior Hurler of the Year 2017:

Craig Carrigan (Ballybacon-Grange), Daniel O’Regan (Ballybacon-Grange), Ger Hally (Cahir), Paul Maher (Kilsheelan-Kilcash), Danny Lyne (Moyle Rovers), Stephen Quirke (Moyle Rovers), Jamie Peters (St. Marys), Seamus Kennedy (St. Marys),Fionnan O’Sullivan (Skeheenarinky), John Martin (Skeheenarinka).