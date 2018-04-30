Carrick-on-Suir cyclist Peter Fitzgerald blitzes the field in Dungarvan event

One of Panduit Carrick Wheelers latest additions, Peter Fitzgerald, rode to victory in what is his first ever win, at the Dungarvan Open Race.

An ex-triathlete and Ironman, Peter took out an A4 licence this year, pulled on the Carrick kit and began competing in road races.

He came close to taking his first win at Rás an Laois in March where he came second but nobody was going to deny him the honours at the weekend when he was first over the line in Modeligo village just outside Dungarvan.

The riders were required to do two laps of the Colligan Hill circuit totalling just less than 70km. The bunch remained together all day, with a couple of attacks being brought back as soon as they happened.

It was not until the race reached Millstreet on the second lap that Fitzgerald realised that he had to position himself correctly if he was to go for the win. Moving up the outside of the bunch, he was setting himself up for the sprint and with 250 metres to go, he put the head down and aimed for the line. “I had come so close in Laois last month, I decided that I was not going to look around at anybody, I just kicked into gear and never looked back” said an elated Fitzgerald, who has now, as a result of the win and his past second place finish, been upgraded to the A3 category.

In the A3 event, Martin O’Loughlin, who needs no introduction, finished in a fine 7th. place.

In the main event, the A1/A2 race, the club had a total of seven riders competing. It began at a frantic pace of 45km/h for the first hour. The break that formed gained and lost riders throughout the 140km distance but at the line, Cathal Purcell, just back from injury, took 4th place.

The racing kicked off earlier with the youth events. The u12 and the u14 events were run at the fantastic facilities of Rally Connection.

Carrick had two riders competing between these events, Tom Kinsella in the u12 race where he finished 3rd overall and Patrick O’Loughlin narrowly missing out to come 2nd in the u14 event.