New owners delighted with Drive-In Day at Slievenamon Golf Club

The new captains for 2018 at Slievenamon Golf Club must hold some sway with the Man Above for on Sunday morning last they were blessed with glorious sunshine for the ceremonial drive-in, the first at the club since the change of ownership.

The weather was extremely sunny, some members saying that it was the best day of the year in more ways than one, and a great crowd turned up to honour the captains, Margaret English and Shane Kenny.

From early in the morning, many members were congregating around the clubhouse, enjoying the sunshine, the atmosphere and the refreshments on offer.

The competition was a mixed three person scramble played over 12 holes and 30 teams graced the fairways.

The winners were Ann Maher, Una Creed and Trevor Melbourne with a fine score of 35.9

Second were Brian Higgins, Kathleen Byrne and Trish Butler with a score of 36.2.

Third were Pat Brett, Michael O’Meara and Carmel Condon with a score of 36.9.

Well done to all the winners and it was great to see so many members out enjoying the golf and the sunshine. Well done to both Captains’ for a wonderful day.

The presentation of prizes took place in the clubhouse after dinner, both captains’ gave great praise to members, committee members and the catering staff for a lovely meal.

Club President, Brian Powell also had a few words of praise for all concerned.

Lady Captain Margaret English and Club Captain Shane Kenny having a little refreshment before ‘driving-in’ at Slievenamon Golf Club

DINNY O’SULLIVAN MEMORIAL TROPHY

Monday, 7th May, we are holding the Dinny O’Sullivan Memorial Trophy. It will be a three-person scramble, with registration closing at 12.30pm. Play will begin at 1pm sharp. Dinny was a stalwart of our club since its formation and during the intervening years, but his premature death left a great void among club members. It would be great if as many members as possible come out and support the O’Sullivan family for this our major competition of the year.

MAY BANK HOLIDAY WEEKEND

This weekend we will stage the first of our open singles stableford. You can play on Saturday or Sunday. This is the first of our open singles for this season, after all the bad weather, it should be interesting to see who will come out of the traps early in the year.

CLONMEL OIL SINGLES

Starting this Wednesday and Thursday, 2nd and 3rd May, we have the Clonmel Oil Singles. This will continue each week until the final in September. It will as usual be an 18 singles stableford.

Photographed at the Captains' Drive-in at Slievenamon Golf Club on April 29, are L to R: Ber Ryan, Theresa O'Brien and Margaret Ryan.

LADIES

The first big competition to take place in Slievenamon under the new ownership took place on Sunday last 29th May and was it one glorious day. It was the Captains’ Drive-In and there was a very big turn out to support our captains’ Margaret English and Shane Kenny and to welcome our new owners Mary Hand and Brian Powell. The sun shone down on us and the course was in very good condition. A mixed scramble is always good fun and the buzz about the Club was terrific. All had a great day.

The Spring League is in full swing and any members who have still to play the fourth round can do so early this week. The fifth and sixth rounds should be completed by 13th May, so best of luck ladies and enjoy.

The Seniors 12 hole Competition commences on Thursday next 3rd May. The draw will take place between 9am to 10am and the League can be played in conjunction with it. Looking forward to seeing you all and enjoying another season.

Photographed at the Captains' Drive-in at Slievenamon Golf Club on April 29, are L to R: Bernie Phelan, Breda O'Meara, Patricia Whooley and Una Creed.

GET INTO GOLF

The 'Get into Golf' scheme is going very well. Our former captain, Carmel Condon took this on board last year and we had a very successful ' Introductory Night' a few weeks ago, forty seven ladies attended. They have had two lessons with our professional coach Bobby King and a scramble on the course supported by our ladies. It is an eight week course and and we hope that they are enjoying it.

SENIOR MEN

The seniors held their weekly competition on Wednesday last, 25th April. They had to dodge the showers during their round but all managed to complete their round without too much trouble.

The competition was a three-man scramble. The results are as follows: Winners Jim O'Brien, Robert Phelan and Tony Lonergan with 48.1, second James O'Mahony, Mick Burke and Pat Brett with 48.7 and third were Kevin Walsh, Paddy Clancy and Con Lucey with 48.8.

Photographed at the Captains' Drive-in at Slievenamon Golf Club on April 29, are L to R: John Creed, Tim Shanley, Con Lucey and Robert Phelan.

Our next fixture is Wednesday next, 2nd May. Meet at clubhouse at 9.30am for draw and tee-off at 10am. It was great to see so many of our senior men out enjoying the sunshine last Sunday for the Captains’ Drive-In. We even had a guest appearance from John Fitzpatrick, who came along to wish the captains the best of luck for the day.