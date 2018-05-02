Profound sadness at death of Carrick Swan GAA Club stalwart Noel Russell

The death has taken place of one of Carrick Swan GAA Club’s best known and most popular figures, Noel Russell.

He was a talented player but better known as a coach and mentor, not just with the club but with Tipperary teams.

He introduced many young players to his beloved hurling.

In a tribute, Carrick Swan say –

It is with the deepest regret that Carrick Swan GAA Club record the passing of our dearest friend and club stalwart Noel Russell after a lengthy illness borne with great dignity and acceptance.

Noel was an outstanding club man who gave us so much, at the time of his passing Noel was our County Board Representative but he was much more than just that, he filled many different positions for club and county down many years.

As a hurler Noel won numerous medals with Carrick Swan when he played as a very skilful corner forward, including U21 souths in 1971/1972/1973, he scored a vital goal in the county final win of 1972. He also won senior medals in 1974 and 1978.

Noel was perhaps better known as a coach or mentor, he was with the Tipperary minor hurlers when they won the Munster championship in 1999 and in 2006 when they won the All Ireland final, he also served in 1998, 2000 and 2005.

He was also a county U21 hurling selector in 2008 when Tipperary won the Munster championship, and he retired from inter-county duty after the 2009 championship.

Noel loved hurling and was responsible for introducing many children to the sport in the different parishes in his capacity as a schools coach. He often helped out other clubs too when they required assistance. In 2014 Noel was quite rightly awarded a special merit award for his contribution to Bord na nÓg.

Noel was a very kind and dignified man whose loss will be deeply felt by all who knew him and his passing leaves a massive void in our club, he is quite simply irreplaceable.

We extend our deepest sympathy to Noel's wife Rita, his mother Cissie, his children Lisa, Michael, Fiona and Martin, his grandchildren, his brothers Tom and Michael John, sisters Catherine and Angela, sons in law Brian and Jimmy, daughter in law Michelle, brother in law Padraic, nephews and niece and to all his extended family and friends.

Funeral arrangements:

Noel will lie in repose in Walsh's Funeral Home, New Street, Carrick-on-Suir on tomorrow Thursday from 4pm - 6.30pm with removal to St Nicholas Church at 6.30pm.

Funeral mass on Friday at 10.30am in St Nicholas Church with burial afterwards in St Mary's Cemetery, Carrick-Beg.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dilís.