Cahir Park and Vee Rovers edge closer to Tipperary Premier League football

Cashel Town 0 – 2 Cahir Park

Two teams going in opposite directions met at Palmershill on Sunday last, with the home side slowly but inexorably sliding towards relegation while the Cahir Park look to be finally on the verge of getting back to Premier League football after a number of years in the wilderness.

The visitors dominated this game pretty much from start to finish, and were in control as early as the fifth minute after Seamie Kiernan slammed home a free kick from long range.

This set the tone and although the home side battled hard they never looked like scoring before the break.

The second half followed a similar pattern and the visitors assured themselves of the points when Shane Murphy scored a second after some good play in the middle third of the pitch, to send Cashel Town down for the second season in succession.

Cullen/Lattin 1 – 3 Vee Rovers

With the ultra-competitive First Division beginning to come to a close every game and every point is vital, no more so than this one, as Vee Rovers hit the top of the table with a very good win against a Cullen team who had harboured promotion hopes for much of the season themselves.

The game was tight and tense, and both teams tried hard to establish footholds in the packed midfield area. Vee finally broke the deadlock in the eighteenth minute with a stunning strike from Sean Flynn who saw his 25 yard free kick almost burst the net, leaving the goalkeeper watching helplessly.

This started a period of domination for the Rovers and they doubled the lead five minutes before the break when are some good pressure inside the Cullen area, one of the defenders put the ball through his own net.

The second half got off to another hectic start and Cullen made their own task harder ten minutes in when they were reduced to ten men of a sending off. It didn’t stop them attacking however and they dragged themselves back into the game when John Breen fired in a goal to put the game back into the balance in the final half hour.

Vee Rovers now relied on their defence who repelled everything thrown at them over the next 20 minutes before they finally re-asserted themselves and got the vital third goal through John Lowes to give themselves back their two goal cushion.

Cullen were reduced to nine men shortly after and put up no more resistance to a Vee Rovers team that seems a very good bet now to be playing Premier League football next season.

Bansha Celtic enjoy hammering local neighbours Tipp Town

Galbally United 2 – 4 Vee Rovers

Top played bottom in this game with both needing the points, and neither likely to be playing in this league at the start of next season on the basis of the final score.

Full of confidence of late, Rovers took the initiative early on and fully deserved the lead when Alan Condon broke the deadlock in the 26th minute of the game. That lead only lasted two minutes however as the home side were awarded a free kick at the edge of the area and evergreen striker Quinn Perry smashed home to the delight of the home crowd.

That was how it was at half time, but literally from the kick off in the second period, Rovers attacked and the ball ended at the feet of Ronan O’Dwyer who put the visitors back in front.

Amazingly the lead again only lasted two minutes as this time Galbally struck back through Conor Henebry to level the game again. Eventually though the youth and fitness of Rovers began to take its toll on the older home side and two goals in the final ten minutes from Warren O’Brien and Rian Hennessy settled the game and left Vee promoted and on the verge of a title winning game in the next week or two.

Slieveardagh United 1 – 2 St Michael’s

St. Michael's made the journey to The Commons on Sunday to take on Slieveardagh United.

It was a critical fixture for both clubs, with each team knowing that a victory would guarantee their status in the First Division for next season. Both teams started well, with some combative match ups occurring all over the pitch.

It was tit for tat throughout the first half, as neither team could create any clear cut chances they needed to convert. The heavy rain showers throughout the half made conditions very difficult and the half ended scoreless.

The away side started the second half brighter, and gave themselves a huge advantage on the hour when Danny O’Brien converted from a low left wing cross. This incited a reaction from the home team, who upped the tempo of their game, and looked to create some opportunities to equalise. Chances began to crop up as the half wore on, a quick counter attack saw the St Michael's winger taken down in the box, and DJ Cremins sent the keeper the wrong way from the spot with only ten minutes to go.

Slieveardagh were thrown a lifeline with two minutes to go as a scramble in the box from a long throw ended up with the ball in the back of the net. The home side threw the kitchen sink at the opposition for the last few minutes, but the away team withstood the onslaught to take the victory and the all-important three points.