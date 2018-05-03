Tipperary announce team for Ladies Football Division Two league final

Tipperary have announced their team for the Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 2 final against Cavan.

The game takes place in Parnell Park, Dublin on Sunday at 2pm.

It will be followed by the Division 1 final between Mayo and Dublin so a feast of football in store for supporters.

The team is –

Tipperary – Lauren Fitzpatrick; Laura Dillon, Maria Curley, Emma Buckley; Brid Condon, Samantha Lambert (capt.), Caoimhe Condon; Jennifer Grant, Gillian O’Brien; Mairead Morrissey, Aisling McCarthy, Niamh Lonergan; Orla O’Dwyer, Aisling Moloney, Roisin Howard.