Tipperary announce team for Ladies Football Division Two league final
Opposing captains - Sinead Green (Cavan) and Samantha Lambert (Tipperary) at a press launch for the final.
Tipperary have announced their team for the Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 2 final against Cavan.
The game takes place in Parnell Park, Dublin on Sunday at 2pm.
It will be followed by the Division 1 final between Mayo and Dublin so a feast of football in store for supporters.
The team is –
Tipperary – Lauren Fitzpatrick; Laura Dillon, Maria Curley, Emma Buckley; Brid Condon, Samantha Lambert (capt.), Caoimhe Condon; Jennifer Grant, Gillian O’Brien; Mairead Morrissey, Aisling McCarthy, Niamh Lonergan; Orla O’Dwyer, Aisling Moloney, Roisin Howard.
