Death of former Tipperary jockey Stan Murphy

The death has taken place of former Tipperary jockey Stan Murphy, Ballynonty and formerly Fethard and Emly.

Mr Murphy, who died following a short illness, had a very successful career as a jump jockey.

He rode Leedsy in the famous 1967 Grand National, won by outsider Foinavon after a major pile up at the 23rd fence brought dowh many of the main contenders. Murphy said his horse was going well at the time and could have won if not brought down.

Murphy rode his first winner at the Curragh in May 1956 on Touraileen, trained by John Oxx.

His major wins as a jump jockey in Ireland included the Thyestes Chase on Great Lark, trained by Willie O'Grady, in 1968 and the Powers Gold Cup (now the Ryanair Gold Cup) on Bold Fencer, trained by Phonsie O'Brien, in the same year.

He rode Corrie-Vacoul to win the Benson & Hedges Chase in 1966 and Our Phil to land the Irish Gallaher Hurdle in 1969.

In 1968 he moved to Durham to join Arthur Stephenson, for whom he won the Cheltenham Hurdle (now the International Hurdle) and the Wills Hurdle on Celtic Gold and the Mildmay Chase (now the Maghull Chase) at Aintree on Rainbow Cottage in 1969.

He enjoyed the biggest win of his career in 1973 when partnering Skymas, trained by Brian Lusk, to win the Mackeson Gold Cup at Cheltenham. That same year he had ridden Skymas to finish second in the Irish Grand National and to win the Drogheda Chase and the Free Handicap Chase, both at Punchestown.

He is deeply regretted by Louise, Pat, Caroline and Suzanne, Vincent, Stan, Gillian, Nicky and Annette, brothers William and Patsy, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Kilbrennal House, Ballynonty on Friday from 5pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass in St. Mary's Church, Killenaule on Saturday at 11.30am followed by burial in Dualla Cemetery.