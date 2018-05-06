Tipperary beat Limerick to reach Munster senior camogie final

Tipperary beat Limerick at The Ragg in the Munster senior camogie semi-final, 1-24 to 1-13.

The win puts the Premier girls into their first Munster final since 2015.

It was the start of a busy weekend for dual star Orla O’Dwyer who captained the girls to victory and later today will line out with the Tipperary footballers in their League final clash with Cavan.

Tipp led 0-12 to 0-7 at half time and an early second half goal from Grace O’Brien set them on the road to victory.

Cait Devane was Tipperary’s top scorer with twelve point, six from frees.

It was a morale-boosting win for Tipperary who are how one game away from the Munster title.

Scorers for Tipp : Cait Devane 0.12, 6 from frees. Casey Hennessy 0.6 Grace O’Brien 1.01, Orla O’Dwyer 0.03, Mary Ryan 0.01 Roisin Cahill 0.01.