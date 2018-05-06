Carrick-on-Suir cyclist Sam Bennett third in Giro stage

Carrick-on-Suir’s Sam Bennett came third in Saturday’s second stage of the Giro d’Italia.

Italy's Elia Viviani won a thrilling final sprint to take the stage in Tel Aviv.

But it was a great result for Bennett in one of cycling’s top three events.

Bennett later tweeted that he may have hit the front too soon but paid tribute to his Bora-Hansgrohe team mates for creating his chance.

Australian Rohan Dennis, of BMC Racing, takes the overall race lead from defending champion Tom Dumoulin after the 167km stage from Haifa.

Dennis finished in the peloton and will wear the pink jersey on Sunday.

Britain's Chris Froome finished safely in the peloton along with his rivals for the overall race win on a day that was set up for a bunch sprint.

It was all a little chaotic as the route through Tel Aviv's city centre featured several right-angled corners, including one in the final kilometre.

Viviani was expected to be led onto the final straight by a strong squad, assembled to help him win stages and he delivered, despite losing his lead-out man.

He was around 25th when he rounded the final corner but fought his way up to Mareczko's wheel before easing past in the closing stages.

"The win, everyone was expecting but doing it is never easy," said Viviani.

Stage two result:

1. Elia Viviani (Ita/Quick-Step Floors) 3hrs 51mins 20secs

2. Jakub Mareczko (Ita/Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia) Same time

3. Sam Bennett (Ire/Bora-Hansgrohe)

4. Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita/Bahrain-Merida)

5. Sacha Modolo (Ita/Team EF Education First)