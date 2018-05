Tipperary minor football team to play Clare in Munster semi-final announced

The Tipperary minor football team to play Clare in the Electric Ireland Munster Championship Semi-Final this Tuesday evening, May 8th in Semple Stadium at 7pm has been announced by manager Matt O'Doherty.

There are no changes to the starting XV from their win in the second playoff match and the team lines out as follows;

1. Callan Scully - Nenagh Éire Óg

2. Tommy McDonagh - Cahir

3. Shane Lowe - Moyne-Templetuohy

4. Christy McDonagh - Cahir

5. Mark O'Meara (Capt.) - Grangemockler-Ballyneale

6. Gavin Meagher - Inane Rovers

7. Johnny Ryan - Arravale Rovers

8. Keith Ryan - Upperchurch-Drombane

9. Kevin Hayes -Moycarkey-Borris

10. Max Hackett - Moycarkey-Borris

11. Devon Ryan - Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams

12. Christy English - Ballyporeen

13. Kyle Shelly - Moycarkey-Borris

14. Seán O'Connor - Clonmel Commercials

15. Eddie Daly - Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams

Subs:

16. Cian O'Mahony - Ardfinnan

17. Rhys Byron - Galtee Rovers

18. Billy Murphy - Kilsheelan-Kilcash

19. Conor Whelan - Mullinahone

20. Alan Flannery - Galtee Rovers

21. Jamie Holloway - Carrick Swan

22. Paddy Creedon - Durlas Óg

23. John O'Sullivan - Galtee Rovers

24. Donagh Hickey - Arravale Rovers