Tipperary ladies football manager Shane Ronayne pays tribute to team's incredible spirit

Tipperary ladies football manager Shane Ronayne paid tribute to the spirit of his team following their League Divison 2 final win over Cavan at Parnell Park.

“It was incredible, I thought. Cavan got three goals and every single time we responded to them. And, especially the one after half-time: they scored a goal from the throw-in, but we responded incredibly well and we got the next five points in-a-row.

“We led by five then as well and went back into our shell a small bit, maybe, when they got the player sin-binned. We would be disappointed about that - they levelled the game during that period. But, then again, when they levelled it with that goal we came back again.”

And, Ronayne was also eager to pay tribute to the quality of the Cavan team.

“They are a serious team - they beat Tipperary in the 2013 All-Ireland (intermediate) final and they have been senior for the last four years,” Shane Ronayne explained.

“So, that’s a big step up; they are operating at this level in division two for the last couple of years. We are only coming up from division three. We had to really learn that when we made mistakes at this level that we were going to be punished. And, we made a couple of individual errors today and little bad decisions here and there and Cavan being Cavan they got the scores. But I just think that our players really responded incredibly well each time.”

Ronayne paid tribute to several of his players, especially veteran Mairéad Morrissey.

“Look at Mairéad Morrissey, I think she is thirty-five years of age and I thought she was brilliant. (Aishling) Moloney kicked brilliant points, (Aisling) McCarthy was playing her first game in maybe eight weeks and she only got the all-clear to play last Sunday; Anna Rose Kennedy is only seventeen and she was brilliant; Orla O’Dwyer was playing Camogie (with Tipperary) last night and she was just incredible,” Ronayne explained.

“They are just an incredible bunch. It is just superb to see the whole team spirit there. We decided to play on the front foot today and not sit back. Okay, we conceded a bit, but we scored twenty-one points.”

Tipperary star Aishling Moloney admits her side were fortunate to come out on top in their dramatic one-point win over Cavan.

Player of the Match Moloney and her Cahir clubmate Aisling McCarthy combined for 0-15 to seal a huge victory in Parnell Park, but proceedings didn’t finish without some drama at the end.

Referee Stephen McNulty awarded a penalty with roughly 20 seconds on the clock, for a foul on Bronagh Sheridan, but after discussing with his umpires, the decision was overturned and a throw ball ensued.

And the Premier county held on for a victory which marks an impressive rise for Shane Ronayne’s 2017 TG4 All-Ireland intermediate and Division 3 champions. They now make the jump to top-flight league football.

“My heart is still in my mouth actually,” Moloney, who hit 0-5, told TG4 afterwards.

“We were lucky there in the end with that (over-turned) penalty, I thought it was a penalty myself. Luck happened to be on our side today and we eventually got over the line.

“Cavan are a great team, we knew we were up against it. We’re happy, we’re delighted now.”