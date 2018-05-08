Rockwell/ Rosegreen Under 12s are West B football championship

Well done to the Under 12 Rockwell/ Rosegreen combo who won the West B football championship last Sunday, 6 May, in Leahy Park, Cashel beating Golden/ Kilfeacle by the minimum margin.

It was a nail biting finish but the boys dug in and earned a great win. Well done to all the players and mentors Jack Bourke, Ml Moloney, Cormac Ryan and Seanie Cummins.

Pictured above:

Back L to R: Andrew Tobin, Oisin Cummins, Cian O’Brien, David Bergin (Capt.), Colin Bourke, Patrick Colville, Aidan Frier and Neil Tobin.

Front L to R: Liam Moloney, Jack Moloney, Ronan Barrett, William Colville, Conor Moloney Ryan, Patrick Fitzgerald.

Best of luck in the County semi-final this weekend, time and venue yet TBC.