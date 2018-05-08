Tipperary minor footballers crash out



Tipperary ----------------------- 2.4

Clare ------------------------------1-9

Tipperary's minor football championship came to a halt in Semple Stadium on Tuesday evening when they lost out to a Clare team who edged over the line courtesy of a strong last ten minutes.

Tipperary took a one point lead with ten minutes left through a Sean O Connor free but it was to be Tipp's last score of the game as Clare charged back into the game.

Tipperary wilted as Cian McDonagh and Shane Meehan did all the damage for Clare in the closing stages as the duo dominated.

A one point half time lead for Tipperary was quickly erased as Clare's Kevin Keane put the finishing touches to a long delivery from Chibby Okoye four minutes into the second half for a Clare goal.

Tipperary responded in strong fashion with an excellent individualistic goal from Christy English who turned his marker and stylishly finished to the net with a well placed effort low and to the right of the keeper.

A free from Emmet McMahon levelled matters for Clare before O Connor put Tipp in the lead with ten minutes left.

Tipperary then faded in the last ten minutes allowing Clare an opportunity to press home to secure a place in the Munster final against Kerry.

In the first half Tipperary got off to the brightest of starts.A point from Kyle Shelly settled the team after three minutes and six minutes later a Moycarkey combination created an excellent goal to put Tipperary into a very strong position.

After an excellent passing move midfielder Kevin Hayes had the vision and composure to pick out an unmarked Max Hackett lurkingin front of the Clare goal.The Tipp marksman took his goal very well and Tipperary were well on top.

Clare,probably unsettled by their late arrival due to a bus breakdown, finally managed to register a score after eleven minutes when Thomas Kelly pointed.

The teams swapped points with Sean O Connor scoriing for Tipperary and Emmet McMahon for Clare .

Clare scored the next two scores,frees from full forward on either side of which came good goal chances for tipperary with Sean O Connor hitting wide and Shelly's goalbound shot well saved by the Clare goalie to ensure there was only one point betwen the teams at the break.

Tipp's finishing cost them on the night when they managed to score just two points from play and squandered two good goal chances late in the second half which had they been converted would have put a different complexion on the game.

Tipperary-

Callan Scully - Nenagh Éire Óg, Tommy McDonagh - Cahir,Shane Lowe - Moyne-Templetuohy,Christy McDonagh - Cahir,Mark O'Meara (Capt.) - Grangemockler-Ballyneale Gavin Meagher - Inane Rovers,Johnny Ryan - Arravale Rovers,Keith Ryan - Upperchurch-Drombane, Kevin Hayes -Moycarkey-Borris,Max Hackett - Moycarkey-Borris, Devon Ryan - Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams, Christy English - Ballyporeen,Kyle Shelly - Moycarkey-Borris,Seán O'Connor - Clonmel Commercials, Eddie Daly - Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams

Scorers -Max Hackett 1.0,Kyle Shelly 0.1,Sean O Connor0.2,1f,Christy English 1.1f

Subs- Rhys Byron(Galtee Rovers) for Keith Ryan,Billy Murphy(Kilsheelan Kilcash) for Gavin Meagher,Jamie Holloway (carrick Swans) for Devon Ryan,Paddy Creedon for Sean O Connor

John O Sullivan for Rhys Byron



Clare-Michael Garrihy,Jack Reidy,Darragh Connelly,John Murphy,Conor Carrig,Cillian Rouine,Adam O Connor,Chibbby Okoye,Emmet McMahon,Thomas Kelly,Cian McDonaghPadraic O Donoghue,Kevin Keane,Shane Meehan,Mark McInerney

Subs-Gavin Daurio for Padraic O Donoghue

ScorersShane Meehan 0.5,3f'sKevin Keane 1.0,Emmet McMahon 0.3,2f's,Thomas Kelly0.1