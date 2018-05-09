Competitive tennis season begins at Ballypatrick Sports Centre

Ballypatrick Sports Centre - Tennis: Our first competition of the season, the club members Spring League, concluded last Friday evening when the finals were played.

A very enjoyable tournament attracting almost 50 entrants resulted as follows - Section 1 Winners: Niall Gibbs & Jacinta Ahearne, Runners-up: Noel Murphy & Brenda Rowan. Section 2 Winners: Eddie Fitzpatrick & Denis Murphy, Runners-up: David Foley & Eddie Betts (subbing for the unavailable John Bermingham). Section 3 Winners: Ann Commins & Rita O’Connor, Runners-up: Bernie May & Mary Mc Elligott.



Well done to all who helped to make it a very enjoyable and successful tournament, with a special word for Tennis Captain Elaine Walsh, whose hard work brought it all together.



As the competitive tennis season now looms ahead with the South Tipp League on the horizon. The Club hopes to be well represented in this and other competitions. The South Tipp League caters for all standards and we hope to see many Club members putting themselves forward to represent their Club. So, get in some practice for this very enjoyable and sociable competition.

Junior Tennis

Coaching sessions for junior Club members is currently being organised and will be ongoing throughout the Summer. Watch for details of above and other Club events on text and Club notice boards.



2018 Membership



A number of renewals are still outstanding. Fees, which remain as in 2017, can be paid online, or, to any officer or committee member. An early settlement will be much appreciated. Thank you.