Tipperary's three race tracks look ahead to a busy season

All three County Tipperary racecourses were represented at the latest Horse Racing Ireland (HRI) roadshow on what the future holds for Irish racing.

Staff from Clonmel, Tipperary and Thurles attended the forum, the third of the series, held at the Horse and Jockey Hotel.

DJ Histon, Eugene Cooney, Carmel Leavy and Enda O’Keeffe were there for Clonmel; Andrew Hogan, Robert Dunne and Perry Power flew the flag for Tipperary, while sisters Kate Molony and Annemarie Cullen represented Thurles.

The roadshow was held ahead of a busy summer of racing in the county, which continues at Clonmel on Thursday evening, May 17, with the first race off at 5.15.

This will be followed by the annual barbecue meeting, one of Clonmel's social events of the year, on Friday, June 8, when racing will get underway at 5.15.

Hospitality options are available for the meeting on May 17, while all-in barbecue tickets cost just €25.

The season at Tipperary kicks off on this Thursday, May 10 following the postponement of their April 19 fixture.

This will be followed by a rescheduled Flat meeting on Monday, May 14.

Those in attendance at the roadshow at the Horse and Jockey met with the CEO of HRI, Brian Kavanagh, and members of the HRI senior management team.

They discussed numerous topics including staffing issues within the industry, the devastating implications of Brexit for racing and breeding in Ireland, the vital economic role played by racing and breeding in rural Ireland, and the importance of a solid funding structure to grow the industry and provide opportunities for those at every level.

Jason Morris, Director of Racing at HRI, spoke in depth about race programming and the patterns that have emerged in Irish racing in recent years.

He addressed concerns expressed by trainers and permit holders.

Those present also heard of the challenges in attracting people to go racing from HRI’s Commercial and Marketing Director Paul Dermody, who outlined that the racing industry in Ireland has one of the biggest core audiences in sport and employs almost 29,000 directly and indirectly.