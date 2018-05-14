Galtee Golden make it four in a row in West Tipperary minor A football

Galtee/Golden claimed a fourth Tipperary Print & Design West Minor A Football title in a row when they got the better of Cashel King Cormacs in Cappawhite on Sunday, 1-12 to 1-6.

With nine minutes to go this game remained in the melting pot, just two points separating the sides after Jack McGrath had goaled on the ¾ mark. The last few minutes would see the defending champions slowly pull away to defend their crown.

Scores were few and far between them in the opening exchanges. Eoin Gallagher pointed a free in the third minute before James O’Sullivan did likewise seven minutes later.

Cashel were playing with a sweeper but the Galtee/Golden attack was still causing problems for them. John O’Sullivan pointed a long range free and Eoin Gallagher pointed a close range one as Galtee/Golden lead 0-3 to 0-1 after seventeen minutes. The game’s opening point from play arrived eight minutes from the interval when Thomas Skeffington pointed.

The winning Galtee-Golden team.

Cashel were creating chances but failed to make them count on the scoreboard. Galtee/Golden continued to attack and when John O’Sullivan got the chance at another long range free he duly obliged. Kevin Hally quickly followed with the combination’s first point from play before John O’Sullivan pointed his third long range free off the ground. Galtee/Golden leading at the break 0-6 to 0-2.

The opening scores of the second half were vital. If Galtee/Golden started well they could open a significant advantage. Cashel though came out of the blocks quickly and points from Jack McGrath and Eoghan Connolly had the gap down to two after three minutes. Eoin Gallagher eventually got the combination off the mark with a pointed free but Connolly responded with another point from play at the village end.

As the game went towards the final quarter Kevin Hally goaled from a rebound after a great save from Eoghan Murphy. Cashel looked to be in trouble but in their next attack they attacked down the middle eventually resulting in Jack McGrath raising a green flag. The game threatened to really come to life at this stage but with eight to go Eoin Gallagher pointed two frees in a minute, before Rhys Byron saw his goal bound effort tipped over the bar by Eoghan Murphy.

Further points from Byron and Eoin Marnane as the combo clear with a minute of normal time left. Cashel didn’t give up and Jack Currivan was forced into a good save from Jack McGrath. Galtee/Golden continuing their reign as champions on a finals score of 1-12 to 1-6.

Galtee/Golden: Jack Currivan, Jim Quirke, Tony Byron, David Sinclair, Stephen Moloney, John O’Sullivan (0-3f), Alex Ryan, Brian Barlow, Rhys Byron (0-2), Jack Leamy, Alan Flannery, Eoghan Brennan, Eoin Gallagher (0-5f), Edmund O Dwyer, Kevin Hally (1-1)

Subs Used: Eoin Marnane (0-1), Derry Ormond

Cashel King Cormacs: Eoghan Murphy, Aidan Maher, Fearghaill O Donoghue, Callum Lawrence, Tom Clarke, Jamie O’Keeffe, Paraic Clarke, Jack Hayes, Eoghan Connolly (0-2), Jack Browne, Thomas Skeffington (0-1), Conor O Dwyer (0-1), Jack McGrath (1-1), Aaron Moloney, James O Sullivan (0-1)

Subs Used: Dean Harding, Aaron Breen

Referee: David Grogan (Aherlow)