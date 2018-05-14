West Tipperary minor B football title goes to dominant Kickhams

Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams claimed a fourth Bridge House Golden West Minor B title when they comfortably overcame the challenge of Arravale Rovers in Annacarty on Saturday evening, 4-12 to 0-6.

Despite Arravale Rovers having the first two attacks of the game it was Kickhams who went on the scoreboard first and never looked back. Ger O’Dwyer pointed from play and this was quickly followed by a goal from Jamie Duncan. Conor Horgan added three points (play and free), along with points from Barry McCarthy (2), Aaron Browne (2) and Lorcan Carr had Kickhams 1-7 to no score up after twenty minutes.

Kickhams were in complete control as their support running caused serious problems for Arravale Rovers. Rovers themselves struggled to get a foothold in the game as they failed to get ball into the Kickhams half of the field. Evan Hanrahan got Arravale off the mark in the twenty third minute and this was followed by a David Kelly free.

While Killian Noonan and David Kelly added further points for Arravale in the remaining minutes of the half, Kickhams continued their dominance raising two more green flags through Conor Horgan and Aaron Browne. Kickhams leading at the break 3-10 to 0-4.

The successful Kickhams team.

Killian Fitzgerald pointed on the resumption for Arravale but their mountain was made steeper two minutes later when Stephen Browne slotted home goal number four. Aaron Browne and Dean Morrissey then swapped points.

Kickhams continued to dominate and could have had a more substantial lead but for some poor shooting. Arravale did have two goal chances late on but Declan Ryan produced two good saves in the Kickhams goal. Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams ending a twelve year wait for a Minor B Football title following their last success in 2006.

Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams: Declan Ryan, Hugo Bourke, Cathal Carr, Conor Farrell, Jack Ryan, Ger O’Dwyer, Lorcan Carr, Eddie Daly, Turlough Breen, Barry McCarthy, Stephen Browne, Jamie Duncan, Aaron Browne, Ben Ryan, Conor Hogan

Subs Used: Seamus Heffernan, Joe Fitzgerald, Cathal Duggan, Alan Butler, Michael Breen

Arravale Rovers: Darren Heuston, Brian Roche, Jamie Lonergan, James Cussen, Johnny Ryan, Jake O’Dwyer, Noel O’Mahony, Dean Morrissey, Evan Hanrahan, Killian Noonan, David Kelly, Adam Roche, Jack Quinlan, Killian Fitzgerald, Sean Smith

Subs Used: Aivis Soldatvos, Danny O’Dwyer, Andy Richardson, JJ Bennett, Adam Dunne, Martin Dillon

Referee: John O’Grady (Rosegreen)