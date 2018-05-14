Cashel Community School pip Thurles CBS in hurling thriller

Cashel Community School won the Corn O Loaghaire (Tipperary Post Primary School U17b Hurling) after a brilliant game in Dr Morris Park last Friday.

Both teams deserve great credit for their performances in a game played at times in beautiful sunshine and at times heavy rain.

Thurles CBS were 1st on the score board when Mark Stakelum pointed a free, and both sides traded score in the opening 15 minutes. CBS then scored a well worked team goal, finished by Gavin Moriarty, to take a 1.4 to 0.3 lead. Cashel responded with points from Aaron Browne, F O Donoghue, Aaron Moloney and Jack McGrath, while CBS scored 3 frees. Thurles led 1.7 to 0.9 at half time.

The 2nd half proved even more exciting, with both sides exchanging points, and never more than 1 score between the sides. Thurles led by 1 with 10 minutes left, but Cashel refused to give up and scored the final 3 points of the game, to win by 2.

Both teams had quality players on view, with the 4 current County Minors, Conor O Dwyer and Aaron Browne from CCS, and Frank Hanifan and Paddy Creedon (football) all impressing. On the day Cashel showed real heart and desire, with no little hurling, and were a very even team.

Chris Geraghty was very composed in goals, with Tomas Bourke, Conor Farrell and Conor O Dwyer excellent in front of him. Captain Aaron Moloney was excellent in midfield throughout, while Aaron Browne was the main scorer in a hardworking forward line. Thurles were best served by Frank Hanifan, Cian and Paddy Stakelum, Paddy Creedon and Ciaran Lloyd.

Cashel C School, Chris Geraghty (Rosegreen), Callum Lawrence (Cashel), Tomas Bourke (Boherlahan), Conor Farrell (Kickams), Brian Og Dwyer (Rosegreen), Conor O Dwyer (Cashel), Jack Ryan (Kickams), Aaron Moloney Cpt (Cashel 0.1), Jack McGrath (Cashel 0.1), Ben Ryan (Kickams), Fearaghall O Donoghue (Cashel 0.1), Jaymes O Sullivan (Cashel ) 0.1 Stephan Browne (Kickams 0.1), Daniel Moloney (Cashel), Aaron Browne (Kickams) 0.11(0.7 frees). Subs used John Murnane Rockwell, James Murphy Boherlahan, and Adam Ryan Rockwell

Thurles CBS: Paddy Lanty (Clonoulty), Ciaran O Dwyer (Kilenaule), Martin Paul O Dwyer (Boherlahan), Ciaran Lloyd (Moyne), Cian Stakelum (Sars), Frank Hanifan (Holycross), Kieran Costello( Sars), Chris Murnane (Thurles Gaels), Ed Connolly (Loughmore), Paddy Creedon (Sars), Mark Stakelum (Kilenaule), Paddy Stakelum (Sars), Gavin Moriarty (Galmoy), Paddy Purcell (Upperchurch) and Tommy Ryan (Clonoulty)