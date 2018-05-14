Tipperary show jumping legend Tommy Wade passes away

Tipperary show jumping legend Tommy Wade has died at the age of 80.

He won the Nations Cup and Grands Prix all over the world with the formidable horse Dundrum in the early 1960s.

At the 1963 Dublin Horse Show, he won all five international classes and was part of the successful Aga Khan Cup team.

He was also victorious at the King George V Cup at the White City, the Vaux Trophy at Newcastle, the Boylan Trophy at Ballsbridge, the Grand Prix at Brussels and he took the top prize at the Horse of the Year Show.

After finishing his riding career, Tommy Wade, from Gooldscross, Cashel, became the Irish show jumping chef d’equipe. He led the team to over 30 Nations Cup victories at Aachen, Dublin, Rotterdam, Hickstead, Calgary and La Baule.

He was the chef d’equipe when Ireland claimed a gold medal at the European Championships in 2001 and at the World Equestrian Games in 2002, when Dermott Lennon won individual gold.

He is the only equestrian sports person in the Irish Sports Hall of Fame, into which he was inducted in 2013.

Last August, at the Dublin Horse Show, he was presented with a Horse Sport Ireland Hall of Fame Award and received a specially commissioned medal from current Irish chef d’equipe, three-time Brazilian Olympic medallist Rodrigo Pessoa.

Tommy Wade suffered a stroke last week and died in the early hours of this morning (Monday) at the Bons Secours Hospital in Cork.