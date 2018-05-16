Clonmel boxer Conor O'Donovan will compete with Irish team at European championships

A place on the Irish team to compete in next week's European schoolboy championships in Bulgaria was the major prize for young Clonmel boxer Conor O' Donovan when he claimed his first Irish title, winning the Junior cadet title at 44.5 kgs in some style against Bernie McDonagh from Dunfanaghy, Donegal.

Conor produced a masterclass in the final to take a 5-0 unanimous decision.

In the semi-final he beat Nathan O'Farrell, Cherry Orchard, Dublin on a 3-2 decision.

13 year-old Conor has been training with the high performance team in Dublin over the last few weeks in preparation for the European schoolboy championships which begin in Albena, Bulgaria next Monday, May 21st.

Above - Clonmel Boxing Club's Girls Munster champions - Courtney Joyce, Ellie Mai Gartland and Leah O'Gorman- who will take part in the finals of the National Championships this weekend.

Three Clonmel girls have been competing in the National Girls championships over the last few weeks and they have produced some fantastic results to reach the final in their respective weights.

In her first year competing Leah O'Gorman took a well-earned 5-0 decision against Sophia Shydenko, Ballybrack and she will face Siofra O'Halloran, Ballinacargy in the final.

Last year's Irish champion Courtney Joyce will get the chance to defend her title when she faces Allie Nevin, Mullingar in the final of the 55kg division.

Ellie Mai Gartland was in great form in her semi-final bout against Molly Simmons, Carndonagh, with the referee stopping the bout in the second round, with Ellie progressing to the final.

All three girls will compete in their finals this weekend.