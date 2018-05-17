Cahir Park return to Tipp Premier League as Division 1 champions

CAHIR PARK 4-0 GALBALLY UNITED

It’s been a few years coming, but Cahir Park have finally made it back to Premier League football in the TSDL, and do so as champions after a comprehensive win over relegated Galbally United in Cahir on Sunday last

The home side were always the stronger outfit and eased whatever nerves they may have had when they went a goal up after only five minutes when Shane O’Neill finished from close in.

They continued to dominate and James McGrath eventually made it two in the 25th minute after he got on the end of a good move through the middle of the pitch.

John Ryan made the game and the title safe six minutes later when he fired home from the edge of the area to make it 3-0, a scoreline that persisted to half time.

The second period was almost a non-event with both sides looking to play out the rest of their season as peacefully as they could, but it was rounded off by the home side ten minutes from time when Andy Fitzpatrick finished off a good move to the delight of the home supporters.