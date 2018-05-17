Sam Bennett takes his second stage win at Giro d'Italia

Carrick on Suir professional cyclist Sam Bennett has taken his second stage win in the Giro d'Italia this afternoon.

Just days after his very first grand tour stage victory on stage seven of the Giro, Bennett took first place this afternoon on stage 12 in a group finish.

He completed the 214k route from Osimo to Imola (more famous for Formula 1 car racing) in a time of 4 hours 49 minutes 34 seconds.