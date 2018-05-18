Sam Bennett takes another podium finish at Giro d'Italia

Carrick on Suir's Sam Bennett has taken another podium finish in today's stage 13 of the Giro d'Italia.

In a tight group sprint finish for the line Bennett crossed just behind his main spirit rival Elia Viviani.

Bennett took second place ahead of Danny van Poppel.

The stage was 180km from Ferrara to Nerves Della Bataglia in northern Italy and the leaders finished in 3 hours 56 minutes and 25 seconds.

Bennett is second in the overall points standing with 197 points behind Viviani on 237 points.