Four players will make their championship debut when Tipperary senior hurlers face Limerick

There are four championship debutants on the Tipperary Senior Hurling team to play Limerick in Sunday's Munster Senior Hurling Championship first round at the Gaelic Grounds at 2pm.

Brian Hogan, Barry Heffernan, Willie Connors and Billy McCarthy all start, while Alan Flynn also makes his starting championship debut having been introduced in last year's Munster quarter-final.

The team is



1. Brian Hogan - Lorrha-Dorrha

2. Alan Flynn - Kiladangan

3. Séamus Kennedy - St. Mary's Clonmel

4. Donagh Maher - Burgess

5. Barry Heffernan - Nenagh Éire Óg

6. Padraic Maher (captain) - Thurles Sarsfields

7. Ronan Maher - Thurles Sarsfields

8. Willie Connors - Kiladangan

9. Billy McCarthy - Thurles Sarsfields

10. Dan McCormack - Borris-Ileigh

11. Noel McGrath - Loughmore-Castleiney

12. Seán Curran - Mullinahone

13. John O'Dwyer - Killenaule

14. Jason Forde - Silvermines

15. John McGrath - Loughmore-Castleiney

Tipperary also play Limerick in the curtain-raiser, the Munster Minor Hurling Championship, which throws in at 12 noon.

Tipp manager Tommy Dunne's team includes five dual players - Conor Whelan, Kevin Hayes, Johnny Ryan, Max Hackett and Devon Ryan - who lined out for the Tipperary minor footballers in their recent Munster championship campaign; while another, Keith Ryan, is named among the subs.

The Tipperary minor team lines out as follows -

1. Aaron Browne - Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams

2. Conor O’Dwyer - Cashel King Cormacs

3. Conor Whelan - Mullinahone

4. Kevin Hayes - Moycarkey-Borris

5. Johnny Ryan (captain) - Arravale Rovers

6. Jack Morrissey - Moycarkey-Borris

7. Fintan Purcell - Drom-Inch

8. Max Hackett - Moycarkey-Borris

9. John Campion - Drom-Inch

10. Seán Hayes - Kiladangan

11. Devon Ryan - Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams

12. Kian O’Kelly - Kilruane MacDonaghs

13. Jack Lanigan - Thurles Sarsfields

14. Ryan Renehan - Cappawhite

15. James Devaney - Borris-Ileigh