Four players will make their championship debut when Tipperary senior hurlers face Limerick
Seamus Kennedy has been chosen at full back on the Tipperary team to play Limerick in the Munster Senior Hurling Championship on Sunday
There are four championship debutants on the Tipperary Senior Hurling team to play Limerick in Sunday's Munster Senior Hurling Championship first round at the Gaelic Grounds at 2pm.
Brian Hogan, Barry Heffernan, Willie Connors and Billy McCarthy all start, while Alan Flynn also makes his starting championship debut having been introduced in last year's Munster quarter-final.
The team is
1. Brian Hogan - Lorrha-Dorrha
2. Alan Flynn - Kiladangan
3. Séamus Kennedy - St. Mary's Clonmel
4. Donagh Maher - Burgess
5. Barry Heffernan - Nenagh Éire Óg
6. Padraic Maher (captain) - Thurles Sarsfields
7. Ronan Maher - Thurles Sarsfields
8. Willie Connors - Kiladangan
9. Billy McCarthy - Thurles Sarsfields
10. Dan McCormack - Borris-Ileigh
11. Noel McGrath - Loughmore-Castleiney
12. Seán Curran - Mullinahone
13. John O'Dwyer - Killenaule
14. Jason Forde - Silvermines
15. John McGrath - Loughmore-Castleiney
Tipperary also play Limerick in the curtain-raiser, the Munster Minor Hurling Championship, which throws in at 12 noon.
Tipp manager Tommy Dunne's team includes five dual players - Conor Whelan, Kevin Hayes, Johnny Ryan, Max Hackett and Devon Ryan - who lined out for the Tipperary minor footballers in their recent Munster championship campaign; while another, Keith Ryan, is named among the subs.
The Tipperary minor team lines out as follows -
1. Aaron Browne - Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams
2. Conor O’Dwyer - Cashel King Cormacs
3. Conor Whelan - Mullinahone
4. Kevin Hayes - Moycarkey-Borris
5. Johnny Ryan (captain) - Arravale Rovers
6. Jack Morrissey - Moycarkey-Borris
7. Fintan Purcell - Drom-Inch
8. Max Hackett - Moycarkey-Borris
9. John Campion - Drom-Inch
10. Seán Hayes - Kiladangan
11. Devon Ryan - Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams
12. Kian O’Kelly - Kilruane MacDonaghs
13. Jack Lanigan - Thurles Sarsfields
14. Ryan Renehan - Cappawhite
15. James Devaney - Borris-Ileigh
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on