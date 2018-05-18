Some big surprises in Tipp hurling team selection to face Limerick

The Tipperary senior hurling team to play Limerick in Round 1 of the Munster Championship in the Gaelic Grounds on Sunday next 20th May has been announced and it throws up quite a few surprises in team selection and positions.

Four players will make their championship debuts with Brian Hogan, Barry Heffernan, Willie Connors and Billy McCarthy all starting. Alan Flynn who was introduced in last year’s Munster quarter-final will make his starting debut.

St. Mary's (Clonmel) Seamus Kennedy, who up to now has figured mostly as a wing-back or midfielder, will start at full-back, a position James Barry occupied in the recent league final against Kilkenny.

Tipp go with a completely new midfield pairing of Willie Connors and Billy McCarthy. Connors was a surprise started at corner forward for the league final, but now finds himself wearing No. 8 on Sunday at the Gaelic Grounds.

Brian Hogan has displaced Darragh Mooney in goal, Mooney held the position for the league final.

In a welcome development Dan McCormack and Noel McGrath return from injury having both missed the league final at Nowlan Park.

Bubbles O’Dwyer starts at corner forward having been introduced as a half-time sub for Michael Breen in the league final.

Thurles Sarsfields Padraig Maher will captain the team from centre-back.

The Tipperary senior team for the game v Limerick (throw-in at 2 pm):

1. Brian Hogan - Lorrha-Dorrha

2. Alan Flynn - Kiladangan

3. Séamus Kennedy - St. Mary's Clonmel

4. Donagh Maher - Burgess

5. Barry Heffernan - Nenagh Éire Óg

6. Padraic Maher (Capt.) - Thurles Sarsfields

7. Ronan Maher - Thurles Sarsfields

8. Willie Connors - Kiladangan

9. Billy McCarthy - Thurles Sarsfields

10. Dan McCormack - Borris-Ileigh

11. Noel McGrath - Loughmore-Castleiney

12. Seán Curran - Mullinahone

13. John O'Dwyer - Killenaule

14. Jason Forde - Silvermines

15. John McGrath - Loughmore-Castleiney