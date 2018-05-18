John Meagher gets first start for Tipperary footballers when they entertain Waterford
Alan Campbell is on the Tipperary team to play Waterford in the Munster Senior Football Championship quarter-final at Semple Stadium this Saturday evening at 7pm
The Tipperary team to play Waterford in the Munster Senior Football Championship quarter-final tomorrow evening, Saturday 19th May, at 7pm in Semple Stadium, has been announced by manager Liam Kearns.
John Meagher (Loughmore-Castleiney) makes his championship debut at full back while his club mate Liam McGrath, having made a number of championship appearances last year as a substitute, also makes his debut championship start.
The Tipperary team is
1. Evan Comerford - Kilsheelan-Kilcash
2. Shane O'Connell - Golden-Kilfeacle
3. John Meagher - Loughmore-Castleiney
4. Alan Campbell - Moyle Rovers
5. Bill Maher - Kilsheelan-Kilcash
6. Robbie Kiely (captain) - Carbery Rangers
7. Jimmy Feehan - Killenaule
8. Liam Casey - Cahir
9. Steven O'Brien - Ballina
10. Josh Keane - Golden-Kilfeacle
11. Kevin O'Halloran - Portroe
12. Brian Fox - Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill
13. Conor Sweeney - Ballyporeen
14. Michael Quinlivan - Clonmel Commercials
15. Liam McGrath - Loughmore-Castleiney
