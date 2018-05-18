John Meagher gets first start for Tipperary footballers when they entertain Waterford

The Tipperary team to play Waterford in the Munster Senior Football Championship quarter-final tomorrow evening, Saturday 19th May, at 7pm in Semple Stadium, has been announced by manager Liam Kearns.

John Meagher (Loughmore-Castleiney) makes his championship debut at full back while his club mate Liam McGrath, having made a number of championship appearances last year as a substitute, also makes his debut championship start.

The Tipperary team is

1. Evan Comerford - Kilsheelan-Kilcash

2. Shane O'Connell - Golden-Kilfeacle

3. John Meagher - Loughmore-Castleiney

4. Alan Campbell - Moyle Rovers

5. Bill Maher - Kilsheelan-Kilcash

6. Robbie Kiely (captain) - Carbery Rangers

7. Jimmy Feehan - Killenaule

8. Liam Casey - Cahir

9. Steven O'Brien - Ballina

10. Josh Keane - Golden-Kilfeacle

11. Kevin O'Halloran - Portroe

12. Brian Fox - Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill

13. Conor Sweeney - Ballyporeen

14. Michael Quinlivan - Clonmel Commercials

15. Liam McGrath - Loughmore-Castleiney