Sam Bennett wins all the style points at the Giro d'Italia

There's a big difference between a sprinter and a climber and that hit home for Sam Bennett on stage 14 of the Giro yesterday.

Following two weeks of fantastic sprint performances, with no less than two stage wins, Saturday's route finished on the steep Zolcolan peak and Sam crossed the line right at the back of the peloton.

But not to be defeated by the challenging route Bennett showed his skills as he crossed the finish line doing a wheelie!

Today's stage 15, 176km from Tolmezzo to Sappada, is another mountainous stage however stage 17 on Wednesday is expected to suit the sprinters.

Bennett is still in second place in the overall points standing at the Giro, 40 point behind Elia Viviani. He is 99 points ahead of Simon Yates who is in third.