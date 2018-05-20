Tipperary beaten by Limerick in Munster Minor Hurling Championship

Munster Minor Hurling Championship

Limerick 1-17 Tipperary 2-12

Tipperary made a losing start to their Munster Minor Hurling Championship campaign when they were beaten by Limerick at the Gaelic Grounds this afternoon, Sunday.

Tipp looked set for victory when Sean Hayes scored two goals in a minute to give them a five-points lead (2-9 to 0-10) by the 48th minute.

However by the time of their next score, which came ten minutes later, Limerick had crept right back into contention.

Tipp's next score after the goal, a point from James Devanney, levelled the scores for the sixth time.

And although the sides were deadlocked again after Limerick's best player, Cathal O'Neill and Mikey O'Shea had exchanged points, Limerick finished the stronger, with three late points earning them the win.

Tipp had a chance to rescue a draw, only for Max Hackett's goal-bound shot to be deflected over the bar.

Tipp led at the break by 0-8 to 0-7 but they should have been further ahead. They shot 10 wides to Limerick's 3 in the opening half, and by the time the final whistle sounded their wides tally stood at 15, compared to Limerick's 8.

They also had to settle for a point when Ryan Renehan's 25 minute penalty was saved by Limerick goalie Bryan Heavey.

Tipp now be anxious to beat Cork at Semple Stadium next Sunday to keep their dream of reaching the final alive.

Their best against Limerick included captain Johnny Ryan, full back Conor Whelan and Max Hackett at midfield.

Sean Hayes took his goals well wheile Ryan Renehan and James Devanney also had their moments in attack.

Tipperary - Aaron Browne (Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams), Conor O'Dwyer (Cashel King Cormacs), Conor Whelan (Mullinahone), Kevin Hayes (Moycarkey/Borris), Johnny Ryan (Arravale Rovers, captain 0-1), Frank Hanafin (Holycross/Ballycahill), Fintan Purcell (Drom/Inch), Max Hackett (Moycarkey/Borris 0-1), John Campion (Drom/Inch 0-1), Sean Hayes (Kiladangan 2-1), Devon Ryan (Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams), Kian O'Kelly (Kilruane MacDonaghs 0-2), Jack Lanigan (Thurles Sarsfields), Ryan Renehan (Cappawhite 0-3, 1 sideline and 1 penalty), James Devanney (Borris-Ileigh 0-2).Substitutes - Mikey O'Shea (Mullinahone 0-1)) for Jack Lanigan (39 minutes), Kevin Maher (Borris-Ileigh) for Ryan Renehan (48 minutes), Cian O'Farrell (Nenagh Eire Og) for Devon Ryan (55 minutes), Eoin Purcell (Thurles Sarsfields) for Kian O'Kelly (58 minutes)

Limerick - Bryan Heavey, Padraig Harnett, Ben Herlihy, Michael Keane, Eoin O'Mahony, Emmet McEvoy, Jack Nicholas (captain), Dean Kennedy, Barry O'Connor, Cathal O'Neill 0-10, 3 frees and 1 '65) Cormac Ryan (1-1), Diarmuid Hegarty, Colin Coughlan (0-2), Bob Purcell (0-2) and Bryan Nix (0-2).

Substitutes -Seamus Hurley for Dean Kennedy (half time), Patrick Kirby for Diarmuid Hegarty (43 minutes), Cian Casey for Barry O'Connor (58 minutes), David Riordan for Seamus Hurley (60 minutes), Michael Martin for Colin Coughlan (60 minutes)

Referee - Nathan Wall (Cork).