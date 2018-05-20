Tipperary defeated by Limerick in the new-look Munster Senior Hurling Championship

Munster Senior Hurling Championship

Limerick 1-23 Tipperary 2-14

Tipperary will have to do it the hard way to reach the Munster Final and progress in the All-Ireland Championship, after they were beaten by Limerick in the opening round of the Munster Senior Hurling Championship at the Gaelic Grounds this afternoon, Sunday.

Tipp were favourites to get the better of the Shannonsiders but, just like last year, defeat in the League Final has been followed by another setback in the opening round of the Championship.

They were jolted by the ferocity of Limerick's performance and all afternoon failed to match Limerick's urgency and intensity, in front of an attendance of 20,423.

Tipp were fortunate to be ahead by a point at the break, 1-10 to 0-12, after a first half during which Limerick had made most of the running.

The goal came in the 20th minute from Dan McCormack when he buried the rebound after John McGrath's shot had struck the upright.

The second half exchanges were similarly close, but after the teams were level for the 15th time Limerick finished the stronger.

They were two points ahead when substitute Barry Murphy struck the decisive score, a goal in the 67th minute, and their victory was well deserved.

Tipp pressed hard to get back into the game but in additional time Seamus Callanan's effort from a tight angle was blocked and shortly afterwards Bonner Maher shot into the side netting.

They were outscored by Limerick by 1-11 to 1-4 in the second half and by the finish they looked very ragged.

Over the seventy minutes and additional time they managed just 2-5 from play and just five players scored, compared to nine for Limerick.

The defeat increases the pressure on Tipp to beat Cork in their next game at Semple Stadium next Sunday.

Tipperary - Brian Hogan, Alan Flynn, Seamus Kennedy, Donagh Maher, Barry Heffernan, Padraic Maher (captain), Ronan Maher, Willie Connors, Billy McCarthy, Dan McCormack (1-0), Noel McGrath (0-2), Sean Curran, John O'Dwyer (0-1), Jason Forde (1-9, 9 frees) and John McGrath (0-2).

Substitutes - Sean O'Brien for Donagh Maher (43 minutes), Brendan Maher for Willie Connors (50 minutes), Seamus Callanan for Sean Curran (53 minutes) and Patrick 'Bonner' Maher for Billy McCarthy (66 minutes).

Limerick - Nicky Quaid, Sean Finn, Seamus Hickey, Richie English, Diarmuid Byrnes (0-3, 2 '65s) Declan Hannon (captain), Dan Morrissey, Darragh O'Donovan (0-1), Cian Lynch (0-2), Gearoid Hegarty (0-2), Kyle Hayes, Tom Morrissey (0-2), Aaron Gillane (0-8, 6 frees) Seamus Flanagan (0-1) and Graeme Mulcahy (0-4).

Substitutes - Barry Murphy (1-0) for Graeme Mulcahy (55 minutes), David Dempsey for Tom Morrissey (55 minutes), Mike Casey for Seamus Hickey (56 minutes), Pat Ryan for Seamus Flanagan (62 minutes) and Paul Browne for Darragh O'Donovan (67 minutes).

Referee - James McGrath (Westmeath).