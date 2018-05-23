Clonmel Town come from behind to defeat Wilderness in Tipp Shield Final

Clonmel Credit Union Division 2 Shield Final

CLONMEL TOWN 5-1 WILDERNESS ROVERS

After almost six months wait, and a couple of false starts the highly anticipated Division Two Shield final between local rivals Clonmel Town and Wilderness Rovers was finally played on Sunday last on an immaculate Celtic Park, where a sizeable crowd were entertained by some excellent football and plenty of goals.

Both teams were more than up for the game and the first five minutes saw some crunching tackles go in around the centre of the park.

The first chance of the game stemmed from a free kick from one of these overzealous challenges, and Town’s Craig Condon was unlucky not to score when he rose highest in the Rovers area but was only able to direct his header outside the post.

Two minutes later Rovers made their first significant foray up the pitch and an excellent through ball left Darren Murphy through on goal with just the keeper to beat. Murphy was taken down and Kyle Kennedy slammed home the resultant spot kick to put Rovers in front.

Five minutes later Town’s Paul Ryan fired a free kick across the Rover’s penalty area and when the keeper spilled the ball it looked like he would be punished, but in the end the ball was fired over the bar from five yards out as the Wildies goal stayed intact.

It was only to be however, for another two minutes, but there was a little bit of luck involved in Town getting back level when Shane Foley looked more like he was trying to cross a ball that looped high and over Jake McDonald in the Wilderness goal to level the game.

Nine minutes later the other Shane up front for Town Shane Flynn received a ball wide on the left, but he absolutely skinned his direct opponent to set a cross onto the feet of Foley to get his second of the game, and leave Town in front by 2-1 at the break.

Minutes into the second half it looked like Town had stretched their lead only for them to see a ball come back off the crossbar and be cleared to safety. But they were dominating and eventually scored a third goal in the 63rd minute, this time it was Foley who beat the full back and crossed for Shane McGrath to fire home from less than six yards out.

Town were in complete control by now, and made sure of the win three minutes later when a shell shocked Wilderness Rovers keeper could only parry a Paul Ryan shot into the path of Shane McGrath to get his second and his side’s fourth of the game. After that it was pretty much a case of running down the clock while Rovers tried desperately to close the gap.

And in the final minutes of the game they were caught one more time, as after sending their centre half’s forward for a corner, Town broke quickly with the ball. Shane McGrath won it in a tackle and although he lost control of it, the ball fell kindly for Alan Lonergan to run on and round the keeper before sliding in his side’s fifth and final goal.

Ultimately this was an excellent win for Town, and both sides have silverware to show for an excellent season.